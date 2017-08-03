News By Tag
ArtSpark Launches Sponsorship Opportunity for Creative-Sector Organizations and Institutions
The ABCanvas is an online business-model building course that supports artists and creators to successfully make, market and sell their work. ArtSpark has trained and supported hundreds of individual artists and creators with the ABCanvas since 2010.
ArtSpark's Sponsorship Program leverages the B2B ("Business to Business") market to add value to an organization's brand and bottom-line, while also expanding business training services for their artist and creator members, customers and/or students.
ArtSpark Founder and CEO, Kristine Maltrud, cites the primary motivation for the program, "While serving artists and creators ArtSpark's team quickly realized that there's a gap between arts and creator communities and the available business training that makes sense for creative people. ArtSpark has the expertise and tools to help creative-
THE CHALLENGE
Creative-sector organizations and institutions are increasingly being asked by their customers, members and students to provide business training and professional development. However, most of these organizations and institutions do not have the expertise or internal capacity to provide these services.
Pain Points ArtSpark Alleviates for Creative Sector Organizations/
• Lack of internal capacity and expertise for member/customer/
• Inadequate resources for member/customer/
• Challenges around recruitment and retention as many organizations count on revenue from members/customers/
• "Mission creep" when independently developing business training and skills programs for members/customers/
THE SOLUTION
ArtSpark has a successful track record facilitating a business model development process with proven, positive outcomes for a wide variety of artists, creators and creative entrepreneurs. Leveraging this expertise, ArtSpark's ABCanvas online course provides an opportunity for organizations and institutions to meet the business demands of their own creative members, customers and students.
• Turn Key Model
Community building and business training for creative members/customers/
• Shared Revenue & Value
Participating organizations benefit financially via a share of course revenues by sponsoring a co-branded Artist Business Canvas online course. In addition to the direct revenue sharing model, the course positively influences an organization's brand by offering this high value-added service to their customers/members.
Designed to increase the "3 Rs" for sponsoring organizations -- Recruitment, Relevance and Retention of artists and creators -- ArtSpark's sponsorship opportunity focuses on both the needs of the sponsoring organization, as well as the artists and creators they serve. This is a mutually beneficial model that leverages the abilities and needs of all parties involved.
There are limited slots available for ArtSpark's Sponsorship Program in 2017. Competitive organizations will already have established communities of at least 1,000 members/customers/
If interested, please contact ArtSpark directly: kristine@art-
Contact
Kristine Maltrud, CEO/Founder
ArtSpark, LLC
***@art-spark.org
