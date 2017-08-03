News By Tag
"Wounded" - Powerful Novel Follows 3 Men Who Deal With Their Wounds
Each friend has brushes with danger and war. Their lives revolve around the themes of urban renewal, addiction, the Vietnam War, and the professional and personal makeup of contemporary black friendship networks.
The men face challenges with the complexities of their existence, but their love for one another is a powerful bond in times of trouble.
"In his new novel, Wounded, author Nick Mann challenges readers' perceptions, even as he sucks them in with his serious flair for storytelling. He weaves together a powerful narrative of loyalty and friendship, told with a rich perspective through the intertwined stories of three African-American men who grew up together in D.C. Both historical and contemporary, this is a story of the black experience in the nation's capital. Reading about the pain experienced by characters as fully realized as these may not be easy, but Wounded deserves a wide readership, especially today, and especially among those who may not otherwise be 'accustomed' to its tough but essential message." – Karen Lyon, The Literary Hill editor for the Capital Hill Rag
About the Author: Since 1976, Nick Mann has worked as an organization development practitioner. His prior career included serving as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army in the late 1960s, and managing in a manpower and social services program in the early 1970s. His Ph.D. was earned at Howard University in human communication studies. Semi-retired, the author lives in Washington, D.C., and teaches a leadership course once a month at the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville, Virginia.
"This compelling story is not only a fascinating read, but looks into the mindset of contemporary African-American men looking for answers. We are thrilled to announce its release." – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency
