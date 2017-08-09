 
Vortex Technology Inc. participates in successful Trade Mission to Chile

 
 
Gov. Brian Sandavol of Nevada & Michael Snyder,Vortex Technology
Gov. Brian Sandavol of Nevada & Michael Snyder,Vortex Technology
 
RENO, Nev. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Vortex Technology Inc. participated in the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development trade mission to Santiago, Chile, July 26-29. The trade mission was led by Governor Brian Sandoval to Panama, Peru, and Chile. The mission focused on Nevada's efforts in higher education and research, water technology, mining, tourism and partnerships that can be forged in these countries.

Vortex Technology participated in the Chilean leg of the trade mission and were assisted by U.S. Commercial Services in setting up business-to-business matchmaking meetings with Chilean mining industry executives. Chile produces 30% of the Copper produced globally and suffers from extreme water stress conditions. Water Stress occurs when the demand for water exceeds the available amount during a certain period or when poor quality restricts its use. Vortex's dry concentration patented method of using no water to obtain equivalent concentrations of heavy metals abundant in Chile and Nevada was applauded and seen as a solution to Chile's water stress issues.

Meetings attended by Vortex Technology included meetings with the business and technology principals in the Chilean Headquarters of the some of largest mining companies in the world. Meetings discussing water issues in Chile were held with, National Mining Society, National Mining Corporation, Fundacion Chile, Albermarle, Minera Las Cenizas, and Metaproject. "It was clear that the information we presented, that our technology is much needed in the Chilean market" said Michael Snyder, President, Vortex Technology Inc.

About Vortex Technology Inc: Vortex Technology Inc. is a technology company providing innovative solutions to the mining and mineral processing industry. The company is a private company based in Reno, NV and was founded in 2014. Dry air concentrators (DAC), are Vortex Technology's patented technology. The technology is environmentally friendly and projects significantly reduced cost versus standard processing. This technology utilizes no water and no chemicals to recover valuable minerals. For more information visit http://www.dryvortex.com

Michael Snyder
President, Vortex Technology Inc.
