Vortex Technology Inc. participates in successful Trade Mission to Chile
Vortex Technology participated in the Chilean leg of the trade mission and were assisted by U.S. Commercial Services in setting up business-to-
Meetings attended by Vortex Technology included meetings with the business and technology principals in the Chilean Headquarters of the some of largest mining companies in the world. Meetings discussing water issues in Chile were held with, National Mining Society, National Mining Corporation, Fundacion Chile, Albermarle, Minera Las Cenizas, and Metaproject. "It was clear that the information we presented, that our technology is much needed in the Chilean market" said Michael Snyder, President, Vortex Technology Inc.
About Vortex Technology Inc: Vortex Technology Inc. is a technology company providing innovative solutions to the mining and mineral processing industry. The company is a private company based in Reno, NV and was founded in 2014. Dry air concentrators (DAC), are Vortex Technology's patented technology. The technology is environmentally friendly and projects significantly reduced cost versus standard processing. This technology utilizes no water and no chemicals to recover valuable minerals. For more information visit http://www.dryvortex.com
Contact
Michael Snyder
President, Vortex Technology Inc.
***@rmcgold.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017