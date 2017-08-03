News By Tag
Systems Office Furniture to Expand Inventory of Steelcase Sit Stand Desks
Recent research has found that sit stand desks provide not just increased comfort to the user, but also increases their productivity over time. In 2016, Texas A&M released a study showing that office workers who used adjustable height desks increased their productivity 23 percent in the first month of use, and 53 percent over their peers in regular desks after six months. In addition, sit stand workstations reduce the negative effects caused by sitting for multiple hours a day.
"We're expanding our inventory of Steelcase adjustable workstations significantly – we'll have hundreds of options available to our customers in September," said Tara Laughter, Systems Office Furniture's marketing director. "We'll have a number of the 60" x 80" corner unit model, as well as other smaller size options, such as a 30"x 60" or 36" x 72."
Systems Office Furniture has been a dealer of quality new and used office furniture since 2000. To see their full range of office furniture available, visit their website: https://usedcubicleshouston.com/
