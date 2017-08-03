News By Tag
Laurie C Fisher, Architect, Completes New Modern Beach Home in Del Mar, Calif
The small 2,000 SF custom home defies challenges of lot, space and height restrictions while redefining traditional SoCal vernacular
Married couple Paul Wayne and Janice Myck-Wayne contracted Laurie Fisher, Architect, for the $1 million project, which included concept design, Del Mar Review Board process and approval, construction documents, permitting and construction administration. Fisher also performed the interior design in collaboration with Myck-Wayne.
The primary challenge was to create a home that would easily accommodate their two grown sons and their friends when they came to stay with them, and lend itself to entertaining, yet fit on the tight 5,212-square-
Given those restrictions, Fisher steered the Waynes toward a single-story design that made the most use of the height they had.
The end result is a modern interpretation of Southern California vernacular that lives much larger than its relatively small size. With 1,500 square feet of livable space plus a two-car garage, the home encompasses two bedrooms and two baths plus an office mezzanine and can easily sleep up to six people. Outdoor front and back decks provide an additional 800 square feet of space where family members and guests can gather, eat and lounge without feeling cramped.
High vaulted ceilings with wood rafters are the crowning glory of this home, lending to the home's feeling of majesty, airiness and spaciousness. Recreating the open beamed ceiling and insulating the roof to current building code requirements posed construction challenges, but the solution was to use deeper beams and closed-cell polyurethane foam insulation.
A section of the roof is cantilevered over the front entry, drawing the eye up and giving the exterior dramatic impact and the appearance of greater volume. Trespa panels in a rich wood tone add warmth and modern sleekness to the exterior's front and side. Opaque, textured glass front doors with vivid coral frames accentuate the entry, while floor tiles create a welcoming path leading up to them.
Concrete block retaining wall and planters, along with low-water landscape add to the home's clean, modern exterior.
Since the tight lot has no real views to take advantage of, getting light into the living space was of paramount importance. The answer was continuous, operable, clerestory windows that let in maximum light and take advantage of westerly and northerly winds to cool the home in summer. The home has several zones for air conditioning, but will rarely require any due to its purposeful design.
Capitalizing on its height and use of clerestory windows also enabled the design to take full advantage of interior wall space, while lending extreme privacy from adjoining neighbors.
"A playful palette of colors, derived from Del Mar beach pebbles that Janice collected over the years, drove the design," said Fisher. "We consciously created elements in the design that would showcase the colors and have them play off of one another."
Evolving from its earliest concept as a conventional beach cottage to its final form of a contemporary SoCal beach dwelling, the home is anything but conventional.
"It exemplifies living comfortably in a small space, with custom design touches that create the beach vibe we wanted from the beginning," said Myck-Wayne. "Laurie managed to deliver the space, amenities and feel we wanted – without putting seashells everywhere."
About Laurie C Fisher, Architect:
Laurie C Fisher, Architect, provides full-service architectural design, from start to finish, for ground-up custom homes, existing home transformations, as well as assisted-living facilities, restaurants and bars, and other commercial projects. Laurie Fisher is a California-registered architect with 23 years of architectural design experience abroad in Paris and in San Diego. In 2009, she was the recipient of the Distinguished Service in Sustainability award from the American Institute of Architects, San Diego chapter. Laurie Fisher served as a founding officer and board of director for the U.S. Green Building Council, and has been a LEED Accredited Professional since 2003. She earned her LEED BD+C (Building, Design and Construction)
