Ask THEO Live Comes to Ashland, Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Spiritual seekers in southern Oregon and northern California will be able to experience THEO, a collective of 12 Archangels, live in Ashland, Oregon on August 26, 2017 at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites.

Noted author, speaker and spiritual medium Sheila Gillette has been channeling THEO for forty years, since a near death experience spontaneously prompted a series of psychic revelations.  Since that time, she has shared her gift, and lead thousands to inner peace and a life of harmony.

"The 'Day of Discovery' provides deep-minded seekers of all stripe an opportunity to open their hearts in a safe and loving environment, experience the transformations of THEO, awaken their intuitive abilities, and, discover how to make better life decisions," said Gillette.

The event is scheduled on Saturday, August 26th at the lovely Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites, located at 2525 Ashland Street in Ashland, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lunch is included in the fee. Early bird attendees, registering before August 22nd, pay $97.00 per person for the event. Attendees registering after the 22nd pay the full $147.00 per person fee.

"Ask THEO LIVE is an intimate experience designed to inspire attendees to know themselves as the divine spiritual beings that all of us are and have a more empowered connection to their souls," says Gillette.   "Participants spend a day with like-minded seekers and awaken their intuitive abilities."

A fantastic day of discovery, Ask THEO participants will:

·         Spend an enlightening day with THEO

·         Understand their multi-dimensional nature

·         Learn to follow their dreams without fear

To learn more about Ask THEO, Sheila Gillette and her husband, author Marcus Gillette, visit https://www.asktheo.com/ashland-oregon.

For immediate information about the upcoming event, call: (424) 206-2592.

About Sheila Gillette

Sheila is renowned worldwide to thousands of explorers, and was the mentor to Esther Hicks as she opened to channeling Abraham. Sheila and her husband Marcus passionately share the wisdom of the archangels and are dedicated to assisting humanity as we shift to a higher state of awareness.

Sheila is the author of The 5th Dimension: Channels to a New Reality, and co-author with Marcus Gillette of The Soul Truth: A Guide to Inner Peace.

