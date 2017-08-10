Country(s)
Massive Networks Expands Services to Cloud Backup Service
Protecting clients against downtime and data loss with cloud-based Backup Service
"We understand that in today's always-on world, protecting organizations from downtime and data loss is imperative,"
Using one Carrier Ethernet enabled connection to deliver multiple, independent, dynamic, and secure network streams of data, the Massive Networks One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution offers an array of services that you can connect all through one network. From premium-blended Internet, connectivity to the cloud, or a private data center connection, enterprise businesses can keep their private data off the public Internet, enabling superior bandwidth performance and security, while getting the most out of every network dollar. VARs, MSPs and other IT solution providers can now look to Massive Networks for comprehensive data protection services.
With the increase of ransomware that has swept the nation, these outside influences place pressure on many businesses. "With the Cloud Backup Service, additional security for our partners and clients is another technology enhancement we can provide," said Kevin Flake, COO of Massive Networks. "We are delighted to expand our services to Cloud Backup as an add-on to better support the many enterprises that need our unique and full-featured on-demand services. Instead of IT Managers or staff having to coordinate with multiple vendors, they can rely on one vendor – us, to tackle their day-to-day management."
Avoid downtime when disaster strikes, hardware fails, or ransomware from infecting your business-critical systems with the Massive Networks Cloud Backup Service add on. Instantly recover your data and systems by spinning up virtual machine replicas from off-site data centers that are connected to the cloud. The Cloud Backup Service add-on includes data protection, security beyond encryption, and replication to any cloud.
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and more!
Page Updated Last on: Aug 10, 2017