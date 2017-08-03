 
Inn Yarde Records Is Ready To Deliver To Radio Again Their #1 Recording Artist Lee Whitaker

Lee Whitaker will embark on his European Tour Winter of 2018.
 
 
Prepare The Way - Lee Whitaker
Prepare The Way - Lee Whitaker
PHILADELPHIA - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Inn Yarde Records #1 Christian recording artist Lee Whitaker is heading back to radio with his single Prepare The Way. Whitaker and the promotions team at Inn Yarde records felt as though people need to hear as much of the Gospel through song as they can with the state of the world.

The lyrical content of Prepare The Way resonates 365 days a year and is a song that stays with you throughout the seasons.  Whitaker's fans around the global request the song at each of his concerts no matter the country.  He just returned from a tour in the beautiful country of Mexico where even though Whitaker does not speak fluent Spanish his music was received and understood through the universal language of music and the spirit of Christ.  Whitaker will once again start his 2018 European tour off in London.

As a young boy Whitaker never imagined when his parents asked him at 8 yrs old would he like guitar lessons it would lead to him having a recording career becoming a # 1 recording artist and performing around the world spreading the gospel.  From his mere humble beginnings in the small town of Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey little did he know the Lord was preparing his way for greater things.

You Tube Video  Link For Prepare The Way

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBuUUxRnZWs



For Bio Visit Artist Site: http://www.leewhitaker.com

