News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Progressive Challenger Fritz Kaegi Presents Credentials to Cook County Dem Party Slating Committee
Kaegi told the Committeemen, "the assessment system we have right now in Cook County is making things worse. We've seen the local coverage. We know the outcomes are unjust. Every time we tell people they should appeal-- it is an admission of failure. We can immediately reduce regressivity by getting the assessments right in the first place."
Kaegi continued "Massive benefits go to downtown corporate, high-rise property owners whose lawyers fund the campaigns of those overseeing the process. Voters in Cook County know this system not working and we owe it to them to do better."
Finally, Kaegi laid out his vision for the office, "There's a better way. Eliminate pay to play. Use a less regressive model. Pay attention to the effect of foreclosures, underwater mortgages, and vacancies on neighborhoods. Tell people how you arrived at their assessment. Focus your resources on getting it right the first time . Because the true measure of the office is how it's doing for the person who doesn't appeal."
Some recent media about Fritz ICYMI:
Chicago Reporter by Curtis Black August 3, 2017
What It'll Take to Root Out Discriminatory Property Taxes in Cook County
http://fritzforassessor.com/
Chicago Tribune article by Hal Dardick July 18, 2017
Assessor Challenger Fritz Kaegi Lauds Cook County Board's Demand That Berrios Explain Property Tax Assessment Inequities
http://fritzforassessor.com/
WCPT-AM The Ben Joravsky Show July 11, 2017
Fritz Kaegi Interview
http://fritzforassessor.com/
Fritz Kaegi for Cook County Assessor Contact Information
Website: fritzforassessor.com
Facebook:facebook.com/
Twitter:twitter.com/
Email: info@fritzforassessor.com
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@fritzforassessor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse