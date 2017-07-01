Progressive Challenger Fritz Kaegi Presents Credentials to Cook County Dem Party Slating Committee

Contact

-- Today Fritz Kaegi, progressive candidate for assessor in the March 2018 Democratic primary election, presented his credentials to the Cook County Democratic Committeemen and asked for their support, along with the support of Democratic voters of Cook County. The session was held at the Erie Cafe in Chicago.Kaegi told the Committeemen, "the assessment system we have right now in Cook County is making things worse. We've seen the local coverage. We know the outcomes are unjust. Every time we tell people they should appeal-- it is an admission of failure. We can immediately reduce regressivity by getting the assessments right in the first place."Kaegi continued "Massive benefits go to downtown corporate, high-rise property owners whose lawyers fund the campaigns of those overseeing the process. Voters in Cook County know this system not working and we owe it to them to do better."Finally, Kaegi laid out his vision for the office, "There's a better way. Eliminate pay to play. Use a less regressive model. Pay attention to the effect of foreclosures, underwater mortgages, and vacancies on neighborhoods. Tell people how you arrived at their assessment. Focus your resources on getting it right the first time . Because the true measure of the office is how it's doing for the person who doesn't appeal."Some recent media about Fritz ICYMI:Chicago Reporter by Curtis Black August 3, 2017What It'll Take to Root Out Discriminatory Property Taxes in Cook CountyChicago Tribune article by Hal Dardick July 18, 2017Assessor Challenger Fritz Kaegi Lauds Cook County Board's Demand That Berrios Explain Property Tax Assessment Inequitieshttp://fritzforassessor.com/2017/07/assessor-challenger-fritz-kaegi-lauds-cook-county-boards-demand-that-berrios-explain-property-tax-assessment-inequities/WCPT-AM The Ben Joravsky Show July 11, 2017Fritz Kaegi InterviewFritz Kaegi for Cook County Assessor Contact InformationWebsite: fritzforassessor.comFacebook:facebook.com/fritzkaegiforcookcountyassessorTwitter:twitter.com/fritz4assessorEmail: info@fritzforassessor.com