Neuroblastoma Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Designation and Other Developments

-- The neuroblastoma therapeutics pipeline (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/neuroblastoma-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis)is expected to witness considerable growth in the future due to high prevalence of tumour in children. According to the American Cancer Society, around 7.0% of total cancer cases occurred in the age group of 0 to 14, observed as neuroblastoma, with most of the cases being reported at an age of 2 to 3 years. There are various immunotherapies and targeted drug therapies that are being developed for treatment of neuroblastoma which are expected to further lead to the growth of its pipeline in the future.In March 2015, unituxin was approved as first line therapy for pediatric patients suffering with neuroblastoma. Severe pain, fever, low platelet counts, infusion reactions, low blood pressure, low levels of salt in the blood (hyponatremia), elevated liver enzymes, anaemia, vomiting, diarrhoea, low potassium levels in the blood, capillary leak syndrome are the most common side effects of unituxin. Many other drugs have also shown promising targeted therapies to treat neuroblastoma such as, 131I-metaiodobenzylguanidine, a radiopharmaceutical that is taken up by human norepinephrine transporter, leading to expression of 90.0% of neuroblastoma. Various other therapeutics have also shown positive results in treating metastatic neuroblastoma such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted drug therapy. Other drugs such as topotecan, irinotecan and temozolomide are also used for the treatment for neuroblastoma and isotretinoin has proven to prevent the occurrence of cancer after treatment. One of the primary target for neuroblastoma is anaplastic lymphoma kinase gene, which leads to the development of the cancer. Adriamycin PFS, Clafen, Vincasar PFS are also approved drugs for treatment of neuroblastoma.Some of the key players having a pipeline of neuroblastoma therapeutics include AstraZeneca Plc, Celgene Corporation, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Abbvie, Inc., MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Array BioPharma, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.