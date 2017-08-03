News By Tag
Kelley Kronenberg Principal Partner Heath Eskalyo Shares Secrets for Retaining Top Employees
Mr. Eskalyo Serves as a Panelist at Boca Raton Executive Business Networking Event
Connectors Executive Network, founded by David Bennett, is a networking group of South Florida business owners and executives, who are looking for ways to grow their companies. Meetings include networking, followed by a discussion between business leaders on what they think makes their business successful.
More than 40 attendees were encouraged to participate in an open discussion with the panel, which also included Doug Cohen, president of Sandler Training, and Debi Davis, founder of Fit America. Topics included hiring and retaining valuable employees, the interview process and motivating employees.
Mr. Eskalyo discussed the efforts Kelley Kronenberg makes toward job incentives and the importance of including Millennials in shaping the firm's corporate culture.
"I regularly speak to our employees, especially our younger team members, about what is important to them in the workplace. I then take the feedback I receive, and use it," said Mr. Eskalyo. "I value their opinions. I want our employees to want to be here. Sometimes, all it takes is a small tweak to completely change an employee's attitude. But, in order to implement that change, you have to ask for feedback, and listen. There is always a takeaway that I can use to make our firm better."
Mr. Eskalyo has been instrumental in the firm's growth from a statewide practice to a firm with a national presence. He plays a significant role in the firm's business development efforts and the continued expansion of the firm's practice areas and services. Additionally, he directs the firm's philanthropic efforts, including Kelley Kronenberg Cares, a firm-wide program that allows attorneys and staff to personally commit to civic and charitable efforts that are important to them. He also oversees involvement in community events and fundraisers.
In his legal practice, Mr. Eskalyo focuses his practice on Workers' Compensation, OSHA, Defense Base Act claims, Insurance Fraud, Construction Law and Occupational Accident and Trucker's Occupational Insurance Claims.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
