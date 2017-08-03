News By Tag
Rapoo Technology Announces the Symphony RGB Gaming Mouse
Enjoy a Personal Multicolor LED Light Show with this Touch Sensitive, Breathing Mouse
Made for serious gamers, the Symphony V25S mouse offers five customizable buttons to assign a wide range of functions and macros. An adjustable real-time DPI button offers a choice of seven settings up to 7000DPI to meet the accuracy of different monitor screens.
Equipped with a precision optical sensor, the mouse offers an adjustable high-definition tracking engine with 7000 dpi for pinpoint navigation. It has an image-processing rate of 5300 FPS, 80 inch/s tracking speed and up to a 1000 Hz USB report rate for accurate tracking.
The Symphony V25S features Rapoo's award-winning design highlighted by a 16.8 million color smart proximity sensor breathing light. The RGB LED light system has three regions of control to further customize the appearance of the mouse to suit personal styles.The V25S APM-breathing mode reflects mouse actions per minute and allows the light to slowly fade on and off. An intelligent spectral cycle mode is also available to just enjoy a spectacular light show.
This fast, clever mouse offers 14 speed settings and seven-speed fixed value selections. It's onboard memory can save favorite mouse configurations (macro, DPI settings, and breathing light mode). The V2S5 can be used on any computer without the need of additional software.
Where to Buy in North America
In Canada, the Rapoo Symphony V25S RGB Gaming Mouse is exclusively available at Best Buy Canada stores and online. For customers in the USA, the mouse is available on Amazon and other online retailers.
About Rapoo Technology
Founded in 2002, Rapoo is the market leader in wireless peripheral products in over 40 countries throughout Europe and Asia. A publicly traded Chinese company, Rapoo has won numerous world-class awards including the prestigious IF Design and Reddot Awards. Rapoo's leadership in personal peripheral products is backed by its research and development expertise, engineering acumen and automated manufacturing facilities with a streamlined global supply chain.
Rapoo Technology's North American headquarters is now bringing affordable peripheral products equipped with advanced, wireless 5G connectivity to the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Products are marketed under the Rapoo and Xiro brands.
A responsive, localized customer service team supports all Rapoo and Xiro products. Visit Rapoo at http://www.rapoo.com. Look for Rapoo USA and Xirodrone USA social media communities on Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and LinkedIn.
