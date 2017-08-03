 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Peabody Properties' The Moorings at Squantum Gardens Winner of Readers Choice Award

Property receives an Honorable Mention in the Retirement Living Facility category.
 
 
QUINCY, Mass. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Full-service real estate and property management firm Peabody Properties (http://www.peabodyproperties.com) is proud to announce that The Moorings at Squantum Gardens (a Peabody Properties community) received an Honorable Mention in the Retirement Living Facility category of the Wicked Local Readers Choice Awards.

The year's edition marks the 22nd anniversary of the Readers Choice Awards, compiled by Wicked Local Media Solutions.  For more than 20 years, readers have been voting on their favorite places, services and things to do in and around their communities.

The Moorings at Squantum Gardens, in charming Marina Bay, Quincy, features a picturesque collection of 223 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with panoramic views of the Boston skyline and Quincy Bay.  Designed for residents ages 55 and older, this beautiful community features two four-story buildings with amenities including a vibrant community gathering space, fireplace reading room, manicured grounds, walking paths, and centrally located gazebos.  Additionally, the on-site resident service program aids and encourages residents to participate in many programs and activities, as well as provides individual support services.

"It's an honor to be recognized for this award by our Moorings at Squantum Gardens neighbors," said Kerri D'Amico, Senior Property Manager at Peabody Properties, Inc. "Our staff work hard to create a strong sense of community and provide our residents with the best possible living experience.  This award is a wonderful reflection of their efforts, and we couldn't be prouder."

About Peabody Properties, Inc.

Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane.  In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector.  Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing.  Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked #55 on the 2017 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Source:Peabody Properties
