 
News By Tag
* Automotive
* Car Dealerhship
* Women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Principle Auto Group Becomes Certified Female Friendly in Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee

Principle Auto Group, with nine dealerships across three states, makes commitment to offer exceptional service to women backed by AskPatty.com training and certification.
 
 
PA_Logo_Vert
PA_Logo_Vert
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automotive
Car Dealerhship
Women

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Principle Auto, which operates 9 dealerships across Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, is proud to announce that in addition to the great experience they already provide their customers, they have taken an additional step to address the needs of women consumers, as part of the growing network of AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® locations in North America.  Team members at Principle Auto have completed a training and certification process to provide a Certified Female Friendly® experience that exceeds women's expectations, and are committed and ready to provide a superior car buying experience for women.

"At Principle Auto, we want to ensure that everyone experiences exceptional service in every one of our dealerships. Having properly trained associates is key, and we are dedicated to creating a comfortable and respectful atmosphere for our customers. The Ask Patty Female Friendly® training will benefit both our associates and our women customers as we build and maintain these important relationships."

The Principle Auto family of dealerships includes BMW of Corpus Christi, BMW of San Antonio, Infiniti of Boerne, MINI of San Antonio, Principle Alfa Romeo of San Antonio, Principle FIAT of San Antonio, Principle Toyota in Memphis, Principle Toyota of Clarksdale, and Volvo of San Antonio.

To become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly®, Principle Auto personnel completed an extensive training program on how to best serve women. Principle Auto will also benefit from a unique marketing support program designed to reach out and build lasting relationships with women customers.

"Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the family's chief purchasing officer," says Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc."  AskPatty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. Principle Auto's commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business."

Those wishing to seek more information on Principle Auto's newly acquired certification may contact them online at www.principleauto.com or by visiting or calling any of their 9 dealership locations.

ABOUT PRINCIPLE AUTO

Principle Auto is a well-capitalized, independent dealer located in the heart of San Antonio, TX. While the group has been in business for over 50 years, a restructure took place in May of 2014 and Principle Auto was founded. Principle Auto was formed as a partnership between Mark Smith and Abigail Kampmann with a desire to change the industry. Principle Auto's mission statement, "we live to provide exceptional care," defines who we are and how we want to treat our customers and each other. We believe high quality care and integrity are general principles that every customer should experience. Principle Auto recruits and hires the top talent in the industry. We invest in our people through dozens of training programs offered both internally and externally. We understand the importance of taking care of our associates and maintaining the unique culture that fosters exceptional customer care. Today Principle Auto operates BMW of San Antonio, BMW of Corpus Christi, MINI of San Antonio, Volvo of San Antonio, Infiniti of Boerne, Principle Alfa Romeo FIAT in San Antonio, Principle Toyota in Memphis, TN and Principle Toyota of Clarksdale.

ABOUT ASKPATTY.COM

With international headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, AskPatty.com, Inc. takes a two-pronged approach to revolutionizing the women's automotive retail market: For consumers, the AskPatty.com website is a safe and reliable source for expert automotive advice and research. For auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers, the revolutionary AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® program trains providers on how to attract and sell to women customers and bolster customer loyalty and retention. Women can find Ask Patty Certified Female Friendly® auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers using the location search at AsWith international headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, AskPatty.com, Inc. takes a two-pronged approach to revolutionizing the women's automotive retail market: For consumers, the AskPatty.com website is a safe and reliable source for expert automotive advice and research. For auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers, the revolutionary AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® program trains providers on how to attract and sell to women customers and bolster customer loyalty and retention. Women can find Ask Patty Certified Female Friendly® auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers using the location search at AskPatty.com.

For more information on the Certified Female Friendly Program, visit http://www.askpatty.com/getcertified

Contact
AskPatty.com
***@askpatty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@askpatty.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Car Dealerhship, Women
Industry:Automotive
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AskPatty.com, Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share