Principle Auto Group Becomes Certified Female Friendly in Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee
Principle Auto Group, with nine dealerships across three states, makes commitment to offer exceptional service to women backed by AskPatty.com training and certification.
"At Principle Auto, we want to ensure that everyone experiences exceptional service in every one of our dealerships. Having properly trained associates is key, and we are dedicated to creating a comfortable and respectful atmosphere for our customers. The Ask Patty Female Friendly® training will benefit both our associates and our women customers as we build and maintain these important relationships."
The Principle Auto family of dealerships includes BMW of Corpus Christi, BMW of San Antonio, Infiniti of Boerne, MINI of San Antonio, Principle Alfa Romeo of San Antonio, Principle FIAT of San Antonio, Principle Toyota in Memphis, Principle Toyota of Clarksdale, and Volvo of San Antonio.
To become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly®, Principle Auto personnel completed an extensive training program on how to best serve women. Principle Auto will also benefit from a unique marketing support program designed to reach out and build lasting relationships with women customers.
"Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the family's chief purchasing officer," says Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc." AskPatty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. Principle Auto's commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business."
Those wishing to seek more information on Principle Auto's newly acquired certification may contact them online at www.principleauto.com or by visiting or calling any of their 9 dealership locations.
ABOUT PRINCIPLE AUTO
Principle Auto is a well-capitalized, independent dealer located in the heart of San Antonio, TX. While the group has been in business for over 50 years, a restructure took place in May of 2014 and Principle Auto was founded. Principle Auto was formed as a partnership between Mark Smith and Abigail Kampmann with a desire to change the industry. Principle Auto's mission statement, "we live to provide exceptional care," defines who we are and how we want to treat our customers and each other. We believe high quality care and integrity are general principles that every customer should experience. Principle Auto recruits and hires the top talent in the industry. We invest in our people through dozens of training programs offered both internally and externally. We understand the importance of taking care of our associates and maintaining the unique culture that fosters exceptional customer care. Today Principle Auto operates BMW of San Antonio, BMW of Corpus Christi, MINI of San Antonio, Volvo of San Antonio, Infiniti of Boerne, Principle Alfa Romeo FIAT in San Antonio, Principle Toyota in Memphis, TN and Principle Toyota of Clarksdale.
ABOUT ASKPATTY.COM
With international headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, AskPatty.com, Inc. takes a two-pronged approach to revolutionizing the women's automotive retail market: For consumers, the AskPatty.com website is a safe and reliable source for expert automotive advice and research. For auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers, the revolutionary AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® program trains providers on how to attract and sell to women customers and bolster customer loyalty and retention. Women can find Ask Patty Certified Female Friendly® auto dealers, tire centers, collision repair, and automotive service and repair centers using the location search at AskPatty.com.
For more information on the Certified Female Friendly Program, visit http://www.askpatty.com/
