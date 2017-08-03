News By Tag
Peter J. Tomasek Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell Appellate Practice Groupo
Tomasek received a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Adrian College and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, followed by an LL.M. in Taxation from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. While in law school, Tomasek worked as a teaching assistant for three courses and as a graduate student with the school's academic resource center, served on two law reviews and as the coordinator for the intra-school moot court competition, and earned certificates of merit in seven courses. Peter has also served as an attorney-mentor for undergraduate-
Tomasek is a member of the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Michigan, the Washtenaw County Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. He is a resident of Pittsfield Township.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
