Peter J. Tomasek Joins the Collins Einhorn Farrell Appellate Practice Groupo

 
 
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Peter J. Tomasek has joined the firm's Appellate Practice Group. Tomasek will focus his practice on appellate litigation and writing dispositive motions in the trial courts. Before joining the firm, he worked as a law clerk for the Honorable Colleen A. O'Brien and as a research attorney with the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Tomasek received a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, from Adrian College and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, followed by an LL.M. in Taxation from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School. While in law school, Tomasek worked as a teaching assistant for three courses and as a graduate student with the school's academic resource center, served on two law reviews and as the coordinator for the intra-school moot court competition, and earned certificates of merit in seven courses. Peter has also served as an attorney-mentor for undergraduate-level mock trial teams and has experience teaching moot court classes at the law-school level.

Tomasek is a member of the Appellate Practice Section of the State Bar of Michigan, the Washtenaw County Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. He is a resident of Pittsfield Township.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
