Glenn Jones & Foundation Celebrate Dayton Seniors & Perform at African American Culture Festival

Glenn Jones & The Love Jones Foundation Bring the Music Zone to Dayton's Friendship Village and Performs at the Dayton African American Culture Festival

-- Grammy Nominated Producer and Artist, Glenn Jones and his non-profit, The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) will celebrate the senior residents at Friendship Village Retirement Community on Friday, August 18from 3-5 pm at Friendship Village, 5790 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, OH 45426. Sponsored by VITAS Healthcare in collaboration with Denise Moore, VITAS Community Liaison, the LJF will host a special privatewho is visiting the Miami Valley to perform at the Dayton African American Cultural Festival, on Saturday, August 19at Dayton Island Metro Park, 101 Helena St, Dayton, OH.For over 40 years, Friendship Village has offered a complete range of services to seniors including independent living deluxe apartments, assisted living apartments, assisted living memory care units and rehabilitation services.The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide the youth and elderly with opportunities to learn, participate, and express themselves through various music programs, education, experience and events. Through its signature initiative,, the LJF will aim to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming;as well as increase the exposure of music therapy in both the elderly and the youth.There are many proven benefits to the youth and the elderly through music education and music therapy. With this in mind, theare to give youth exposure, knowledge, and a means of artistic development;toAfter 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today. With many chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like,, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care. "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, making a donation/sponsorship, or contacting Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org.