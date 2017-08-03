 
News By Tag
* Seniors
* Music Therapy
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dayton
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543

Glenn Jones & Foundation Celebrate Dayton Seniors & Perform at African American Culture Festival

Glenn Jones & The Love Jones Foundation Bring the Music Zone to Dayton's Friendship Village and Performs at the Dayton African American Culture Festival
 
 
10_ljf_logo
10_ljf_logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Seniors
Music Therapy
Entertainment

Industry:
Music

Location:
Dayton - Ohio - US

Subject:
Events

DAYTON, Ohio - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Grammy Nominated Producer and Artist, Glenn Jones and his non-profit, The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) will celebrate the senior residents at Friendship Village Retirement Community on Friday, August 18th from 3-5 pm at Friendship Village, 5790 Denlinger Rd., Dayton, OH 45426.  Sponsored by VITAS Healthcare in collaboration with Denise Moore, VITAS Community Liaison, the LJF will host a special private music performance featuring the sounds of founder, Glenn Jones who is visiting the Miami Valley to perform at the Dayton African American Cultural Festival, on Saturday, August 19th at Dayton Island Metro Park, 101 Helena St, Dayton, OH.

For over 40 years, Friendship Village has offered a complete range of services to seniors including independent living deluxe apartments, assisted living apartments, assisted living memory care units and rehabilitation services.

         The Love Jones Foundation (LJF) was created with the mission to provide the youth and elderly with opportunities to learn, participate, and express themselves through various music programs, education, experience and events.  Through its signature initiative, "The Music Zone", the LJF will aim to fill a void where school budget cuts have impacted arts/music programming; as well as increase the exposure of music therapy in both the elderly and the youth.

There are many proven benefits to the youth and the elderly through music education and music therapy.  With this in mind, the objectives of the LJF are to give youth exposure, knowledge, and a means of artistic development; to provide the elderly with a feeling of comfort, contentment, and encouragement through fine arts programming; and provide both with a form of therapeutic development through music.

After 30 years, R&B Singer Glenn Jones is still one of the most sought after live performers in the music industry today.  With many chart topping hits, including his signature song, "We've Only Just Begun", and collaborations with industry greats like, Dionne Warwick, Regina Belle, and the Canton Spirituals, he continues to tour. The LJF has been a long time goal for Glenn after seeing the comforting effects of music on his Mom while in hospice care.  "I want to use the universal language of music to make a difference in the lives of our youth and our forgotten seniors…just like it made a difference in my life."

For more information on the Love Jones Foundation, making a donation/sponsorship, or contacting Glenn Jones, please contact Tonya Hawley at 678.495.6474 or 770.380.0053, email info@lovejonesfoundation.org or visit the website at www.lovejonesfoundation.org.

Media Contact
Tonya Hawley
678.495.6474
***@thekamdigroup.com
End
Source:Love Jones Foundation
Email:***@thekamdigroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Seniors, Music Therapy, Entertainment
Industry:Music
Location:Dayton - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The KAMDI Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share