Brighton Publishing releases "Significant Caring" from Jeanne Adams
Synopsis: Have you ever felt like you weren't your real self, similar to playing a part in a movie or on stage? What if you could become your personal best self...the genuine, uniquely loving person within?
Discovering and becoming that personal best self is part of our single life purpose—to grow in love. But so much in life attempts to keep us from genuinely loving. Even though we want to be kind and compassionate individuals, we mostly end up in a role of superficial socialization that has no real meaning.
As a professional counselor and therapist for over twenty-five years, the author has encountered numerous unhappy people who spend most of their lives in a constant search for meaning, a sense of belonging, and personal peace. They may be caught up in either a chaotic or boring lifestyle that includes reacting to life with fear instead of responding to challenges with hope and love.
Our best and real self is found deep within...away from fixations like ego, power, and automatic living. For example, the ego, though a necessary part of life, is usually used as window dressing or staging for the public. It promotes a false personality, a cover up scheme, a defense from fear and a need for control and power.
Significant Caring takes daily living to a much higher...more peaceful level and provides the reason and how to live as your best self with genuine caring for others from a perspective of gratitude, mindfulness, and simplicity.
"Author Adams hits the mark with her masterpiece of wisdom in discovering our single life purpose—to grow in love" said Brighton Publishing.
Jeanne Adams grew up in Chicago in a family of ten children, giving her experiences that many individuals might only imagine from books.
She played on every sports team her seven brothers would randomly dream up, walked to school each day with a future international rock star, and although bill paying was tight with ten children, her parents regularly shared homemade items with neighbors and others in need.
Growing up in a family of ten children, she gratefully received many loving messages. Currently one of Jeanne's children, an Irish Setter named Molly is serving as a therapy dog for a local Hospice organization.
Jeanne has over thirty years experience as a licensed counselor, mental health professional, recreation therapist, and faculty member at two universities. She is author of several motivational/
The author can be reached through her website, www.writingthatnurtures.com
