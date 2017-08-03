 
Ventura College Foundation Board Expands

 
 
VENTURA, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ventura College Foundation is pleased to announce the appointments of Mike Orman, Patty Wendt and Leslie Herrera to its board of directors.

"We are excited to have Mike, Patty and Leslie join our board," said Anne King, Ventura College Foundation executive director. "Each brings impressive leadership skills in diverse disciplines, which will be valuable assets to our organization."

Orman embarked on a career in banking following his graduation from the University of Southern California. In 1983, he transitioned to community banking where decisions are made by people live in the community and understand the local needs of the businesses and families they serve. A resident of Ventura County since 2004, Orman is currently EVP and COO of Ojai Community Bank, and will become Market President upon completion of the bank's acquisition by Bank of the Sierra.

Wendt is a counselor at the Ventura College's Educational Assistance Center where she has worked since 1996. She an advocate for determining appropriate support services and community resources for students with disabilities, and developed and teaches the class, "Strategies for Success in College and Life." She will serve on the board as faculty representative.

Herrera, a student at Ventura College, is the 2017/18 President of the Associated Students of Ventura College. She brings an expertise in communications to the foundation board, where she will serve as student representative.

The Ventura College Foundation's board of directors is led by Rob van Nieuwburg, chair; Ruth Hemming, vice-chair; Nicole Kreutz, treasurer; Mike Montoya, secretary; David Keebler, Ventura College president; and Anne King, executive director.

Established in 1983, the Ventura College Foundation provides financial support to the students and the programs of Ventura College to facilitate student success and grow the impact and legacy of Ventura College as a vital community asset. The Foundation also hosts the Ventura College Foundation Marketplace, an outdoor shopping experience held every weekend on the Ventura College campus east parking lot. For more information, contact Norbert Tan at (805) 289-6160 or ntan@vcccd.edu. Or visit www.venturacollege.edu/foundation.
