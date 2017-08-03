News By Tag
NH-based Left Bank Films is producing a live-action short film entitled Ten Seconds, inspired
"I'm honored to work with Chase on bringing Jay MacNamee's emotionally charged script to life, and sharing this story of hope and human connection in the most hopeless of circumstances,"
Bailey has worked with some of the better-known names in Hollywood, including John Malkovich, Johnny Depp, Dana Delaney, John Goodman, Uma Thurman, Tom Mison and Rupert Friend. For this production, Bailey has assembled a team of award-winning professionals:
The film is based on MacNamee's award-winning, 10-minute play, Do I Look Like Your Wife?. A resident of Rye, NH, MacNamee says the play was inspired by a college friend named Bob, who is a 9/11 survivor.
"Bob told me his 9/11 story at a reunion several years ago," says MacNamee. "It stayed with me for a long time, as did the plight of the people in the buildings who were faced with that horrific dilemma – be consumed by fire or jump to their deaths. I wrote the play as a way to help me process all that." He adds that the piece is not a historical reenactment of 9/11 but one that combines the essence of the dilemma those people faced with the selflessness exhibited that day by people like his friend, Bob.
"Our goals in making this film are to honor the victims of the attack, provide solace to their loved ones, and celebrate the indomitable American spirit exhibited by so many people that day," says Associate Producer, Heidi Bunnell. Adds Bailey, "We truly believe in what we are doing and invite everyone out there to help us achieve these goals."
For more information about the film and how you can help, please visit the fundraising campaign at: https://igg.me/
