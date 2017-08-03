 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


San Antonio Indoor and Outdoor Kitchen Remodeling Services Announced by Bordeaux Luxury Homes

Bordeaux Luxury Homes of San Antonio, Texas has announced its offer of professional San Antonio indoor and outdoor kitchen remodeling services. Those interested in learning more can browse through the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website.
 
 
BordeauxLuxuryHomes.com
BordeauxLuxuryHomes.com
 
SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bordeaux Luxury Homes of San Antonio, Texas has announced its offer of professional kitchen remodeling and outdoor kitchen remodeling and construction services. The professional remodeling team from Bordeaux Luxury Homes will work closely with the client to establish the design, layout, and materials to be used. Professional guidance can be provided if the client is unsure of certain elements needed for the remodeling project.

Bordeaux Luxury Homes also specializes in outdoor kitchen remodeling and construction. Those interested in an outdoor kitchen remodeling project or a completely new outdoor kitchen can turn to Bordeaux Luxury Homes for budget-fitting outdoor kitchen remodeling and construction solutions.

For a limited time, Bordeaux Luxury Homes is offering $500 off of remodeling projects. Those interested in this special summer remodeling discount or those wishing to learn more about the professional kitchen or outdoor kitchen remodeling solutions offered can browse through the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website to learn more. To reach Bordeaux Luxury Homes, call 210-425-6954 or use the contact form found within www.bordeauxluxuryhomes.com.

About Bordeaux Luxury Homes:

Bordeaux Luxury Homes, led by award-winning professional home builder and home remodeler Rick Montelongo provides top-quality home building and remodeling services in San Antonio TX as well as for nearby communities. From stunning kitchen remodels to bathrooms to outdoor kitchens and additions, Bordeaux Luxury Homes can completely transform a space to fulfill the specific needs and wishes of the client. Within the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website, http://bordeauxluxuryhomes.com, those interested in gorgeous home remodels or additions can learn more about the professional San Antonio remodeling and building services provided as well as view examples of completed projects for previous clients. Those interested in a free design consultation can contact Bordeaux Luxury Homes by phone at 210-425-6954 or by filling out the contact form found on the Bordeaux Luxury Homes website.

