 
News By Tag
* Free Spins
* Top Casino
* Casino Bonus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cardiff
  Cardiff
  Wales
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Rethinking the casino affiliation markete

Why are all affiliate websites stuck? Why are players fed up of the same affiliate websites?
 
CARDIFF, Wales - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SupernovaSlots has been a simple toplist website for quite a while now, but not for long, a revamp is underway and the team are focusing on bringing a next generation solution to it's clients, that focuses more on usability and interactivity rather than showing a toplist.

Renovating the most wanted functionality; comparisons, search and easy to find bonuses - that suits the player, usability is key to success for every affiliate website, because that's what the player is after, easy to find bargains.

What a gamer wants is to find the best possible bonus at the shortest period of time. - But not just the best possible bonus, the best bonus that suites the individual.

At SupernovaSlots we're making sure that this gets tackled by introducing a new concept towards an affiliate site, which caters the users needs towards all the details and search functionality required towards the best user experience.

In the next coming days and weeks one will see major changes to SupernovaSlots.

Make sure to keep updated at https://supernovaslots.com

Contact
Etienne White
***@supernovaslots.com
End
Source:Supernova Media
Email:***@supernovaslots.com Email Verified
Tags:Free Spins, Top Casino, Casino Bonus
Industry:Marketing
Location:Cardiff - Cardiff - Wales
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share