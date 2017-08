Rethinking the casino affiliation markete

Why are all affiliate websites stuck? Why are players fed up of the same affiliate websites?

-- SupernovaSlots has been a simple toplist website for quite a while now, but not for long, a revamp is underway and the team are focusing on bringing a next generation solution to it's clients, that focuses more on usability and interactivity rather than showing a toplist.Renovating the most wanted functionality;comparisons, search and easy to find bonuses - that suits the player, usability is key to success for every affiliate website, because that's what the player is after, easy to find bargains.What a gamer wants is to find the best possible bonus at the shortest period of time. - But not just the best possible bonus, the best bonus that suites the individual.At SupernovaSlots we're making sure that this gets tackled by introducing a new concept towards an affiliate site, which caters the users needs towards all the details and search functionality required towards the best user experience.In the next coming days and weeks one will see major changes to SupernovaSlots.Make sure to keep updated at https://supernovaslots.com