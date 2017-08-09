News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rethinking the casino affiliation markete
Why are all affiliate websites stuck? Why are players fed up of the same affiliate websites?
Renovating the most wanted functionality;
What a gamer wants is to find the best possible bonus at the shortest period of time. - But not just the best possible bonus, the best bonus that suites the individual.
At SupernovaSlots we're making sure that this gets tackled by introducing a new concept towards an affiliate site, which caters the users needs towards all the details and search functionality required towards the best user experience.
In the next coming days and weeks one will see major changes to SupernovaSlots.
Make sure to keep updated at https://supernovaslots.com
Contact
Etienne White
***@supernovaslots.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 09, 2017