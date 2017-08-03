News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Semperis Appoints IT Industry Leader Darren Mar-Elia as Head of Product
At a time when Active Directory services are most vulnerable, Semperis provides enterprises with the ability to monitor and quickly restore their Active Directory services in the case of a cyberattack or data breach. Semperis' Active Directory Forest Recovery™ (ADFR) is the only fully-automated Forest recovery solution in market and can restore an entire AD Forest using internal intelligence to understand the exact schematic make-up of a Forest and automatically orchestrate the recovery process. Semperis' Active Directory State Manager™ is the only solution that continuously audits AD modifications in real-time and presents them on an admin dashboard, enabling IT professionals to compare any two states and revert to past states within seconds when Object and Attribute Recovery is needed.
"We are very excited to have someone with Darren's level of Windows expertise on board," said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis. "Active Directory management has reached a critical point where most enterprises rely on it to keep their businesses functioning. As an IT industry thought leader, Darren's appointment adds tremendous value to Semperis as we work towards ensuring that enterprises can quickly recover from an Active Directory disaster. His incredibly strong background in enterprise security will also help drive next-level enhancements to the Semperis solutions."
Darren joins Semperis in advance of the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (https://hipconf.com/
A 14-year Cloud and Datacenter Microsoft MVP, Darren brings with him a wealth of experience in identity and access management (IAM). Prior to joining Semperis, Darren was the CTO and founder of SDM software, a provider of Microsoft systems management solutions. He has also served as the CTO of Quest Software, the Senior Director of Product Engineering at DesktopStandard (acquired by Microsoft), Identity and Security Architect at Autodesk and a Director of Infrastructure at Charles Schwab. As a Microsoft MVP, Darren has contributed to over a dozen books on Windows and enterprise networks, created several training courses at Pluralsight, published numerous articles on Active Directory & Group Policy, and was a Contributing Editor for Windows IT Pro Magazine for 20 years.
For more information, please visit https://www.semperis.com.
Contact
Noa Arias
***@semperis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse