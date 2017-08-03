GeoComm Exhibiting and Presenting at the 2017 APCO International Conference

Contact

-- GeoComm is excited to be participating in APCO 2017 being held August 13-16 in Denver Colorado. Stop by ourto learn why achieving public safety grade GIS data for NG9-1-1 no longer needs to be a challenging task.Our booth will feature our newest software product, a GIS data management solution that provides GIS data insights to 9-1-1 authorities. GIS Data Hub validates and reports on GIS data quality for 9-1-1, Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) mapping. Acting as the foundational piece of public safety GIS systems, GIS Data Hub empowers users and assists with common challenges experienced by state and regional authorities, local GIS data maintainers, and CAD or PSAP mapping agencies.You can also check out our latest video onwho faces the daily challenge of continually achieving public safety grade GIS data for use in her 9-1-1 system. Accurate GIS data that is available for use in public safety applications is important to Sally and this video outlines the steps she goes through to ensure her agencies GIS data is always up to date and NENA compliant.In addition to our many booth activities, GeoComm's Senior Product Manager Karl Larsen along with Matthew Serra from Rave Mobile Safety will present at a breakout session on Wednesday, August 16 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. This presentation titled Unleash and Free Your Premise Data with Additional Data will overview the types of additional data for location is available for PSAPs to implement and the best practices in obtaining and using this critical information during an emergency.We understand each jurisdiction has unique GIS data, 9-1-1, and CAD mapping requirements and our approach to achieving NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness is tailored to our customer's unique needs. Visit with us at APCO 2017 to learn more about our Public Safety GIS Simplified philosophy and how it can help you achieve public safety grade GIS data.GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit