On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with Germany's Rosenklang

End

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement ofto, a compilation CD from various artists byon"a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:"Previously licensed by the, Florence, Italy, a"Through a Rainbow" engages the listener to imagine its beauty as though one was witnessing its splendor for its naturally brief, yet spectacular duration. Aurally as delightful as a rainbow arrests our vision, so too does the production of this composition. Choir, cello, viola, violin and French horn sections adorn this evocatively impressionistic arrangement, which also includes a 'thunderstorm,' drums, fretless bass and harp."Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.Returning to thecompilation placement from Rosenklang, Faegre added:"Written late in the original 'Roland architecture' period that for me concluded around 1991, it was 'lost' probably as the result of a corrupted floppy and had to be re-recorded early in 2002. Fortunately, I had a cassette version of the track and was able to refer to it for every detail that I could not recall. Returning from Studio 'A' one Saturday in early Spring 2003 I had the good fortune of actually going through a rainbow that straddled California's 210 freeway as I drove home in late afternoon. It was a remarkably beautiful event as they always are, but for me the event became the obvious title of this very bucolic composition.", an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describesis available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/