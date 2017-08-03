Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Class of Inductees

Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

-- Theannounced today thatandwill become the newest members of the Hall of Fame in 2018. The press conference was held at the Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon, KY.Comprised of individuals from all across the state, the 2018 class represents a wide array of talents. The induction ceremony will be held May 11, 2018, at the Center For Rural Development in Somerset, KY.The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum honors Kentucky-born performers, songwriters, publishers, promoters, managers and other music professionals who have made significant contributions to the music industry locally and around the world.The 2018 class will join an elite roster of individuals including Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Florence Henderson, Clarence Spalding, Rosemary Clooney, EXILE, Wynonna & Naomi Judd, Steven Curtis Chapman, and many more.Connect with the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame at www.kentuckymusichalloffame.com.