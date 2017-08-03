 
Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Class of Inductees

 
 
Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame announced today that David "Stringbean" Akeman, Dale Ann Bradley, Jason Crabb, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon, and Bobby Lewis will become the newest members of the Hall of Fame in 2018. The press conference was held at the Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon, KY.

Comprised of individuals from all across the state, the 2018 class represents a wide array of talents. The induction ceremony will be held May 11, 2018, at the Center For Rural Development in Somerset, KY.

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum honors Kentucky-born performers, songwriters, publishers, promoters, managers and other music professionals who have made significant contributions to the music industry locally and around the world.

The 2018 class will join an elite roster of individuals including Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Florence Henderson, Clarence Spalding, Rosemary Clooney, EXILE, Wynonna & Naomi Judd, Steven Curtis Chapman, and many more.

Connect with the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame at www.kentuckymusichalloffame.com.
Source:Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
Tags:Hall Of Fame, Music
Industry:Music
Location:Mount Vernon - Kentucky - United States
Subject:Events
