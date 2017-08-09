News By Tag
Purk & Associates Is One of Accounting Today's "2017 Best Accounting Firms to Work For"
This is the fourth consecutive year that Purk & Associates has been selected for this prestigious award, and the firm is only one of two St. Louis- based accounting firms to receive this recognition.
"What an incredible honor to receive this recognition for four consecutive years," said Bill Purk, CPA, Purk & Associates president. "We have an amazing and talented team that has helped build an amazing culture where we learn and support one another, and serve our clients well to guide them to financial success."
Since its founding in June 2009, Purk & Associates has achieved significant financial growth, attracted and retained leading talent, and has been recognized by business groups and industry organizations for company awards and recognition of individual employees.
Purk & Associates has doubled the number of full-time professionals since its founding and doubling revenue during the past several years. Within the past six years, Purk & Associates has been recognized by the business community and accounting industry as one of the country's leading accounting firms. The firm has been named to Inc. Magazine's 500 | 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Purk & Associates has been selected by the St. Louis Business Journal as the recipient for its "Best Places to Work" in 2010 and 2015, and a finalist in 2012 and 2014.
To review the list of the "2017 Best Accounting Firms to Work For," please visit the Accounting Today article about the list of 2017 recipients, https://www.accountingtoday.com/
This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the accounting industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.
To be considered for participation, companies had to meet the following eligibility requirements:
Companies from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine Accounting Today's "Best Accounting Firms to Work For." The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.
Founded in 2009 with headquarters in St. Louis, Purk & Associates, P.C., is a nationally recognized and award winning, independently owned accounting and management advisory firm that delivers a full range of tax, accounting, audit and consulting services. At Purk & Associates, our focus is to help our clients achieve more financial and business success. To learn more, please visit http://purkpc.com.
