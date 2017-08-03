News By Tag
Warrenton Business Leader Tatiana Sehring Is President of Northern Virginia Conscious Business All
Sehring is director for corporate and strategic relationships at American Public University System. Her passion is to inspire authentic leadership development, lifelong learning, and mindful and conscious business practices. Her work has been showcased as a thought leader and as a speaker in conferences and in editorial venues for Association for Talent and Development, Chief Learning Officer, and Learning and Leadership Conference among others.
"At NOVACBA, we believe in the power of businesses as a force for good. We are poised to help our business community to thrive as we foster the application of business principles and best practices that lead toward meaningful individual and organization transformations. It's a win-win for all stakeholders, including organizations and their employees, customers, investors, suppliers and communities,"
Sehring earned a master's degree in International Commerce and Policy from George Mason University and a Master of Business Administration from American Military University. She also holds a B.A in Marketing and Communications from FAAP, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Among her certifications, she is a Social + Emotional Intelligence Coach Certified (SEIP) by the Institute for Social and Emotional Intelligence, a Coach Training Alliance Certified Coach (CTACC) and a Master Instructional Designer by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Certification Institute.
About the Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance
The Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization formed in March 2015 by a group of business professionals with a shared passion for conscious business practices and their potential for helping people and their organizations thrive.
NOVACBA was inspired by the conditions and challenges faced by organizations and their employees operating under traditional corporate leadership and operational frameworks. Fueled by the Conscious Capitalism®, mindfulness, and similar movements, NOVACBA founders want to help Virginia organizations learn to leverage practices that are proven to help businesses and their stakeholder communities succeed together. Learn more at http://novacba.org.
Contact
Jill Kurtz
***@novacba.org
