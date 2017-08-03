 
Purr-fect! New Book Award for Books featuring "Cats of Character"

BookangelUK is running a new book award for books featuring "cats of distinctive character", open to entries during August 2017.
 
OPTIONAL, England - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- BookangelUK, the UK free ebooks site, has announced they are launching a book award. Compared to standard awards it might be considered lacking in literary gravitas: as well as good writing, formating and editing, books must have a cat as a distinctive character. Whether lead or supporting character, as long as the cat plays a role, the book can be considered.

"We love cats and we love books," said one club member, " and they are normally a good mix - unless the cat is sitting on them, of course."

The Stephen Memorial Award for Books with Cats of Distinctive Character is named after one of the clubs founder feline members, who passed away last year. Since it is the first year, entries are limited to 150 books and entry closes at the end of August regardless. Since cat lovers and book lovers have a rather large crossover, the entries should contain many wonderful fictional felines.

One winner and ten runners-up will be announced in October. The winner will receive a £100 Amazon UK voucher and a catnip mouse, and the winner and runners-up will all receive email certificates and web badges.

For details on entry see http://bookangel.co.uk/news/book-award-for-distinctive-ca...
