Wallner Builders Rebranded, Reborn as Klassen Remodeling & Design
New name reflects focus, ownership of longtime Milwaukee-area remodeling firm
The change better reflects the services and ownership of the venerable Butler-based company, which was founded in 1975 by Leo Wallner. Despite the presence of "Builders" in its name, the firm's services have focused solely on remodeling, including additions to homes, for decades.
Ron Klassen, an electrical engineer whose resume includes a decade of experience in industrial marketing, bought the company in 2003. After years of fielding misled inquiries about building homes, the time was right for a change.
"As Wallner Builders, we were often mistaken as new home builders and overlooked as remodelers,"
The company's phone number (262-754-3770)
Similar to the Wallner Builders logo, the new Klassen Remodeling & Design
Any uncertainty about the company's name hasn't interfered with its success. Wallner Builders recently won two Silver Wisconsin Remodeler Awards in the annual competition of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The firm also received a prestigious "Best of Houzz 2016" award from Houzz, the leading online platform for home remodeling and design.
"This name change and rebranding not only clarifies our services, but will better connect us with the communities we work in," Klassen said. "We value all the clients who invited us to build on their dreams as Wallner Builders, and look forward to even greater things as Klassen Design & Remodeling."
Founded in 1975 as Wallner Builders
Klassen Remodeling & Design
262-754-3770
***@klassenremodeling.com
