Wallner Builders Rebranded, Reborn as Klassen Remodeling & Design

New name reflects focus, ownership of longtime Milwaukee-area remodeling firm
 
 
Klassen Remodeling & Design, providing award-winning remodeling in Milwaukee
Klassen Remodeling & Design, providing award-winning remodeling in Milwaukee
 
BUTLER, Wis. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Wallner Builders, which has delivered award-winning design and remodeling services to Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin for more than four decades, has been rebranded and reborn as Klassen Remodeling & Design Inc.

The change better reflects the services and ownership of the venerable Butler-based company, which was founded in 1975 by Leo Wallner. Despite the presence of "Builders" in its name, the firm's services have focused solely on remodeling, including additions to homes, for decades.

Ron Klassen, an electrical engineer whose resume includes a decade of experience in industrial marketing, bought the company in 2003. After years of fielding misled inquiries about building homes, the time was right for a change.

"As Wallner Builders, we were often mistaken as new home builders and overlooked as remodelers," said Klassen, CAPS, CKBR, and Lead Designer of Klassen Remodeling & Design. "We decided it was time to eliminate any confusion in our branding. The best way to accomplish this is to change the name so that it can speak for itself."

The company's phone number (262-754-3770) and address (12424 W. Lancaster Ave., Butler, WI 53007) are unchanged. A new web site is under construction at www.KlassenRemodeling.com.

Similar to the Wallner Builders logo, the new Klassen Remodeling & Design (http://www.klassenremodeling.com/) logo incorporates an image of a Tuscan pillar, a tribute to Leo Wallner's entrepreneurial spirit 42 years ago.

Any uncertainty about the company's name hasn't interfered with its success. Wallner Builders recently won two Silver Wisconsin Remodeler Awards in the annual competition of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). The firm also received a prestigious "Best of Houzz 2016" award from Houzz, the leading online platform for home remodeling and design.

"This name change and rebranding not only clarifies our services, but will better connect us with the communities we work in," Klassen said. "We value all the clients who invited us to build on their dreams as Wallner Builders, and look forward to even greater things as Klassen Design & Remodeling."

Founded in 1975 as Wallner Builders (http://wallnerbuilderscom.ipage.com/new/contact-us/), Klassen Remodeling & Design offers professional, innovative home remodeling and design services for clients throughout Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin. More information is available by calling (262) 754-3770 or following the company on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KlassenRemodeling/).

Source:Klassen Remodeling & Design
Email:***@klassenremodeling.com
Tags:Remodeling, Home Improvement, Rebranding
Industry:Home
Location:Butler - Wisconsin - United States
