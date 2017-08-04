News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hospital Marketing Executive Joins Jennings
Healthcare Marketing Firm Welcomes Morgan Butler as Account Supervisor
In her new position, Butler will be a part of Jennings' account management team, overseeing the marketing programs for a number of healthcare accounts including Vidant Health, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She will be based in Jennings' main office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
"Morgan is a seasoned health care professional with a proven track record in hospital marketing, and I am excited to have her join our team," said Jennings Account Director, Don Steinberg. "Her understanding of the complexity of healthcare marketing in today's shifting environment is a significant asset to both Jennings and our clients."
About Jennings
Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse