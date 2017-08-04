 
Hospital Marketing Executive Joins Jennings

Healthcare Marketing Firm Welcomes Morgan Butler as Account Supervisor
 
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennings, the North Carolina-based healthcare marketing and audience engagement firm, has appointed Morgan Butler to the position of Account Supervisor. A healthcare marketing veteran, Butler is a former Account Director at Brogan & Partners, where she worked with clients such as Covenant HealthCare, U.S. Peace Corps, Health Management Associates, and Environmental Health Prospective.

In her new position, Butler will be a part of Jennings' account management team, overseeing the marketing programs for a number of healthcare accounts including Vidant Health, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She will be based in Jennings' main office in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"Morgan is a seasoned health care professional with a proven track record in hospital marketing, and I am excited to have her join our team," said Jennings Account Director, Don Steinberg. "Her understanding of the complexity of healthcare marketing in today's shifting environment is a significant asset to both Jennings and our clients."

About Jennings

Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement.  For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
Source:
Healthcare Marketing, Hospital Marketing Executive, Account Supervisor
Marketing
Chapel Hill - North Carolina - United States
Executives
