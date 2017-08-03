News By Tag
TruAmerica Builds Florida Portfolio with 640-Unit Fort Myers Buy
With Sienna at Vista Lake, TruAmerica's Florida portfolio now totals 1,648 units with properties in Orlando, Boynton Beach and Fort Myers.
Built in 1991 as two 320-unit communities on adjacent parcels, the properties were combined and rebranded as Sienna at Vista Lake in 2010. The 35-acre garden-style community at 3701 Winkler Avenue features 32 three-story residential buildings offering a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Common area amenities include two resident clubhouses, each with its own swimming pool, spa and fitness center; dog park; basketball court; tennis court; sand volleyball court and scenic lakeside jogging trail.
"Sienna is a well located property that has benefited from institutional ownership for nearly a decade," said Matthew Ferrari, East Coast Director of Acquisitions for TruAmerica. "We were able to acquire the property at a significant discount to replacement cost in a market that is demonstrating very strong multifamily fundamentals."
Fort Myers has become one of the fastest growing cities in the United States, as people migrate to the area for new jobs being created primarily in the healthcare, construction, research and consulting industries. This healthy job growth has driven the region's unemployment rate down to 4.5 percent, according to Moody's Analytics. Despite the influx of people moving into the region, Fort Myers has seen limited new multifamily construction to support the growing population.
This is TruAmerica's fourth investment with MSD Capital. The partnership's value-add portfolio now includes more than 2,500 multifamily units in Florida, Nevada, Maryland and California.
"MSD Capital continues to see attractive opportunities in repositioning older
multifamily assets," observed Barry Sholem, head of MSD Capital's real estate
group. "We are pleased to be growing our TruAmerica platform."
TruAmerica will implement a multimillion-
Yitzi Karasick and Ido Gelerman, through their company, Liquid Capital Real Estate,also participatedin the transaction. Liquid Capital Real Estate is a
New Jersey-based real estate company specializing in repositioning
underperforming multifamily properties in primary and secondary markets
throughout the U.S.
TruAmerica leveraged the acquisition with attractive seven-year floating rate financing through Freddie Mac's Green Up program, which was arranged Holliday Fenoglio Fowler.
About TruAmerica Multifamily
TruAmerica Multifamily is a vertically-integrated, value-add multifamily investment firm based in Los Angeles. Founded in July 2013 as a joint venture between Robert Hart and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, TruAmerica has been one of the country's most active multifamily investors and manages a $6.7 billion portfolio of approximately 32,000 units across prime locations throughout Northern and Southern California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Maryland and Florida. For more information on TruAmerica Multifamily, visit http://www.truamerica.com or call (424) 325-2750.
About MSD Capital, L.P. and MSD Partners, L.P.
MSD Capital, L.P. is the private investment firm that was established in 1998 to
exclusively manage the capital of Michael Dell and his family. The firm's investment
strategy is focused on making long-term investments across the globe in the equities
of public and private companies, credit, real estate and other asset classes and
securities. In 2009, the principals of MSD Capital formed MSD Partners, L.P., an
SEC-registered investment adviser, to enable a select group of investors to invest in
strategies that were developed by MSD Capital. MSD Capital and MSD Partners are
headquartered in New York. MSD Capital has additional offices in West Palm Beach
and Santa Monica, and MSD Partners has an additional office in London.
