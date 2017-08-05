Country(s)
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida Continues Expansion to More Florida Cities
New Cannabis Clinic Opens in Longwood/Orlando -- MMTC FL Now in 8 Florida Cities
MMTC FL hopes to shed some light on the health benefits of the products available in the Florida MMJ market by educating the public at Medical Marijuana Awareness Events throughout Florida. Topics include "What is Medical Marijuana?" "How do you get a FL MMJ Card?" and testimonials from real patients. Medical Marijuana Awareness Days are scheduled for September in both Jacksonville and Orlando. Presenters include MMTC FL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Dorn and Dr. Michelle Beasley. "Our Medical Marijuana Awareness events are a good way for people to get clarity on the new law as well as the broad scope of symptoms medical marijuana can treat," states Dorn.
Dr. Dorn has worked in palliative and hospice care for the last 12 years and oversees all of the MMTC clinics. He was the Medical Director for one of the original 5 MMJ licensees from 2015-2016, giving him a unique insight into Medical Marijuana in the state of Florida. Dorn is currently one of only a small percentage of doctors who is a Florida Certified Medical Marijuana practitioner. He is also the primary doctor at the new Longwood Clinic.
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics of Florida also has clinics in Ft. Walton, Jacksonville, Miami, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and The Villages. The new Longwood clinic is located at 365 State Road 434, Longwood, FL. Patients can establish a relationship with Dr. Dorn through a Telemedicine eVisit session or face to face at this location.
Medical Marijuana Treatment Clinics
(850) 906-5000
***@mmtcfl.com
