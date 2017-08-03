News By Tag
Recruiting & Onboarding for a Lean Culture
In an immersive working session at the Lean People Development hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
• What values are critical to interview for in a Lean culture
• How to assess a candidate's ability to continuously improve
• The importance of visuals in recruiting
• The failures and successes of others on this journey
• How onboarding a new hire with Lean tools is imperative for successful integration
The Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years. For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
Developing a Lean culture may have its struggles. Yet, how do you ensure you are getting the right people on board who will support this culture once it's developed? Ensuring you have a method to recruit talent that supports your new found culture will be critical to the success and sustainability of Lean in your organization.
Susan Kamacho is the Human Resources Manager at Gemline's company headquarters in Lawrence, MA. Susan has been actively engaged in continuous improvement efforts throughout her career, especially from the training and development perspective. Creating training programs that focus on consistent on-the-job learning activities as well as integrating new skills into the work environment, Susan has observed the results of moving company cultures to strong engagement communities. By utilizing continuous improvement tools and philosophies, Gemline's Human Resource Department continues to integrate process and people into an engaged culture.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
