Barnfind Adds New Products, Plus Enhancements and Upgrades to Core Solution Series
IBC Visitors Will See More Control Options, Advanced Functionality, and Improved Configuration Capabilities
"This year Barnfind is delighted to have an OB van on our stand so visitors will have the opportunity to witness a real-world example of our unique platform at work," says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind's CEO. "In addition, our team will be available to demonstrate how we do more with less gear, in less space and with less money, and explain how we've grown from a start-up in 2012, to a global company with 60 international partners that excels in fiber transport, stage box technology, signal redundancy, multiple camera control and much, much more."
NEW for EUROPE at IBC
BarnOne with Web Server and control via Telnet
Barnfind's new web interface provides efficient installation, configuration and operation of one or multiple BarnOne frames. The (free) firmware update allows access to a new version of BarnStudio control software with functionalities also available via OpenGear Dashboard (ROSS Video). The frame now offers Telnet protocol in addition to SNMP for communication for enhanced responsiveness and reliability.
Signal Redundancy Switch
Barnfind's latest firmware release includes significant added functionality via an integrated signal redundancy switch that can beconfigured for all BarnOne's outputs. Regardless of signal format, bandwidth, optical or electrical, each individual output can be configured with "alternative"
BarnOne
BTF1-10-AA and BTF1-10-AESemb
BTF1-10-AESemb (https://www.barnfind.no/
BTF1-10-AA (https://www.barnfind.no/
Stage Box
Barnfind Stage Box Break-out panel system (https://www.barnfind.no/
Barnfind's new Stage Box Break-out panel allows front panels to be customized based on the required connectors. A selection of eight modules will serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units. All eight modules and the 2RU chassis are made of solid aluminum, with high performance connectors. Barnfind offers connectors for BNC's, RJ45, XLR female and male, LEMO for Camera and LEMO for CCU, LC's among others This solution makes installations simpler, safer and much more flexible.
HiLo SFP
New HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM
Barnfind HiLo SFPs are designed to meet a need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission. This enables a total of 18 bi-directional links (resulting in 36 channels on one single fiber). The HiLo SPFs are designed to be used with a standard optical CWDM multiplexer.
CAM-CCU
Barnfind 18 x CAM-CCU on one fiber
Barnfind's unique CAM-CCU transport solution (https://www.barnfind.no/
About Barnfind:
Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind's "no-cost"
Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.
For further information please visit Barnfind's new website: http://www.barnfind.no.
Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no
Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv
