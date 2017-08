One Fur All Pet House Launches Freshening Room Spray for Pet Owners!

One Fur All is on a mission to make pet odors a problem of the past. Today, the company is launching a new item to their unique line that will help accomplish this goal, thanks to the Pet House Freshening Room Spray!

Freshening Room Spray

Contact

Dana Humphrey

***@gmail.com Dana Humphrey

End

-- All pet families would agree: we love our pets, but not the odors that come with them! Whether it's that wet dog smell or that not-so-pleasant scent coming from the litter box; there's no denying that living with a pet adds unwanted odors within the home. Best known for their made in the USA, 100% natural soy pet house candles, One Fur All is on a mission to make pet odors a problem of the past. Today, the company is launching a new item to their unique line that will help accomplish this goal, thanks to the Pet House Freshening Room Spray!Air fresheners are a great way to fight lingering pet odors. Unfortunately, most sprays are little more than scented water. So while your house may smell fresher, the effects are simply a short-term solution that ignores the underlying problem. It's important to fight odor at the source, and Pet House Freshening Room Spray does just that! While other products work by just covering up smells, the Freshening Room Spray contains an effective odor neutralizer.Specially formulated for animal lovers, this room freshener doesn't just mask odors - it eliminates them! It's an effective first line of defense against wet dogs, litterboxes and hamster cages.Offering 2-in-1 convenience One Fur All pet odor eliminator leaves your home with a pleasantly clean aroma. Fast-acting but never overwhelming, the company uses the subtle power of essential oils in their fragrance blend to offer pet owners 4 of our top-selling scents: Lavender Green Tea, Fresh Citrus, Sunwashed Cotton, Mango Peach.From pets to children and anyone in between, you can rest assured knowing the One Fur All home room deodorizer is completely safe and non-toxic. It's also 100% free of allergens, allowing you to tackle every room in the house without irritation.Proudly made in the USA without dyes or artificial preservatives, One Fur All room spray is the clean, safe path to pet odor removal. Plus, thanks to their highly concentrated formula, just 1-3 sprays are all you need for instant, effective and long-lasting results.One Fur All is the one-stop-shop to make your home smell great. If their home air freshener spray isn't the best odor eliminator you've tried, just contact their customer service team. They are offering a full money back guarantee with each order.David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All says, "From the biggest Great Dane to the smallest hamster, Pet House Freshening Room Spray eliminates those notorious smells for a house that's as fresh as it is welcoming,"Pet House Freshening Room Spray retails for just $9.99. Purchase here: https://www.onefurallpets.com/ collections/ room-sprays/ One Fur All produces high-quality products for pet families while supporting non-profit rescue organizations. The company's founders, Robert Eichner and David Neuwirth, created One Fur All to focus on developing products that freshen pet-loving homes. The company's premium products are completely made in America and designed with human and pet family members in mind. One Fur All's mission is to help pet families strengthen their bonds, contribute to finding homes for rescued animals and spread the joy of being a fur family. Learn more at: https://www.onefurallpets.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneFurAll.Twitter: @OneFurAllPetsPinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/onefurall/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onefurallpets/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XscxXf0E3Pc&feature=youtu.be