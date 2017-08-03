News By Tag
Leading Chicago family law attorney Maureen Gorman back on CAN-TV
Maureen Gorman is a dedicated and tireless advocate who fights to keep children safe and fearlessly protects the rights of her clients. Gorman is a fierce advocate who focuses on defending parents falsely accused of neglect and abuse and she has reunited countless fathers with their children.
In one recent case, she was victorious in defending a devoted and loving father wrongly accused by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) of using an illegal drug while caring for his young daughter. Through zealous representation Gorman was able to get DCFS to drop its baseless claim against this dedicated father, and his young daughter is now safe at home with her father and her family where she belongs.
Chicago Counterpoint TV is an interactive television show with a potential viewing audience of over one million. You can stream the show live at http://cantv.org/
Chicago Counterpoint TV's host Jeffery M. Leving has been named one of "America's Best Lawyers" by Forbes Radio [TM] and has dedicated more than 30 years of his professional life to strengthening healthy families and fighting for fathers. He founded the Fatherhood Educational Institute, which provides critical parenting skills to fathers and seeks to eliminate father absence. Leving's latest book, How to be a Good Divorced Dad, received praise from President Barack Obama, and was endorsed by the late Cardinal Francis George.
For more information about the Fatherhood Educational Institute (FEI) or Chicago Counterpoint TV call 312.795.9060 and follow FEI on twitter @fatherhoodedu (http://www.twitter.com/
