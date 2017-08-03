News By Tag
Dr. Scott Wagner of Eccella Smiles named Top Doc by Jacksonville Magazine
Wagner chosen for the magazine's annual list of the area's leading physicians
"It is an honor to be included on this list of the area's top doctors," said Wagner. "We strive to provide the highest quality and most advanced level of dental care to patients. My team and I focus on the patient's overall health. I am not just looking at a patient's mouth, because what is happening inside the mouth could be connected to a number of health issues. I want my patients to know they are getting the very best care and we will go that extra step to exceed their expectations."
For nearly two decades, Jacksonville Magazine has compiled the list of the Top Docs on the First Coast. For the 2017 list, they pulled data and nominations from numerous sources, including patient and peer-review organizations. To make the list, the doctor had to score favorable ratings on at least three of the selected surveys.
Wagner chose the name Eccella Smiles for his practice because eccella is a root word for excellence. Wagner is constantly educating himself on the latest in the ever-changing field of dentistry and has studied with some of the world's leading cosmetic and restorative dentists. He is a Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies Fellow and has served there as a clinical instructor. LVI is the premier post-graduate center for the study of advanced cosmetic, restorative and neuromuscular techniques. Wagner has learned state-of-the-
Wagner is a graduate of the University of Florida College of Dentistry, ranked in the top five of his class and was inducted into the esteemed Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honor society. He opened Eccella Smiles in 2010 and equipped his Jacksonville Beach office with high-tech tools and a highly trained team to provide the most exceptional care that exceeds patients' expectations.
About Eccella Smiles
Eccella Smiles offers a unique approach to dentistry; focusing not only on the mouth, but on the patient's overall health. Dr. Scott Wagner spent years developing his vision for Eccella, which is a root word for excellence. Together with his team, he has combined the highest level of cosmetic and implant dentistry with comprehensive facial aesthetics, skin care and body health in a relaxed, patient-centered environment. Eccella Smiles offers specialized services including CEREC one visit restoration, Cone Beam CT Technology, NuCalm neuroscience relaxation technology, TMJ and neuromuscular therapy, and snoring and sleep apnea solutions. They also have a licensed aesthetician on staff and offer skin care services including Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Obagi and SkinMedica. For more information, visit eccellasmiles.com.
