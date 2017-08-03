News By Tag
Dealmaking and Developments Lead Agenda for Top European Pharma Market Research Conference
Register now before exclusive rate expires in less than one month
EPMRC comprises thought-provoking exchanges, forward-thinking topics, and multiple networking opportunities. If you register now, you can still access our special "early bird" rate, but those savings will expire when the rate ends on 8 September, 2017. Register now:
http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
This year's agenda comes to us from the minds of industry leaders who know first-hand the state of market research today and what tools and techniques it will take to move into the future. They're bringing new topics that cover all angles of the industry, such as:
• Building a Strong Biotech Basis in Europe
• How to Adapt to the New World of Information Overkill - Generate Insights That are Recognized
• How to Build a Business Case in a Generic Market Where No Real Good Data Exist
• Data Protection
And Much More!
Keynotes scheduled for the two-day event will focus on mastering a strategy between dealmaking and developments, as well as conducting market research in a changing biopharmaceutical world. Intimate round table sessions will look at the role of market research in early pipeline assessment and how to translate market insights into action.
To see more of the agenda or to register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
International pharma companies participating include: Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Adelphi, AkzoNobel, AplusA, Becton Dickinson GmbH, Biogen, Cello Health Insight, Elanco, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Ipsen, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Knauf Insulation, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Molekule Consulting, MSD, NAXION, PAION AG, Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG, Research Partnership, SKIM, Takeda Italia s.p.A., Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Vifor Pharma, and many more!
The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research. Nowhere else will you find the industry's finest all under one roof.
For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
