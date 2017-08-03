 
Industry News





Gospel Gaze Online Music Site Is Now Live

 
ATLANTA - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce that Gospel Gaze has launched. Gospel Gaze is a online music site that is geared toward the independent Gospel music artists. Our goal is to provide a platform where these independent artists can showcase themselves and connect with music industry professionals.

On August 1st, 2017 we went live with two featured artists that are making a name for themselves. And we are looking for to promoting more independent artists in the future. The premise for creating this site is based on research that suggested there didn't seem to be enough digital media out there that was specifically geared to gospel artists exclusively. Gospel Gaze wants to be the go site where people can come to find out what new artists are out there.

Gospel Gaze was started by a IT professional who was looking to do something different with you IT skills. In addition, to her passion for music, she is also plays the guitar and violin, and is an avid health and wellness individual. Our motto is "Eyes on Gospel Music".

Visit us at https://www.gospelgaze.com to learn more about us.

