L-Tron Corporation Raises the Standards for Quality

L-Tron Corporation receives ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

L-Tron Corporation

-- L-Tron Corporation, a leading provider of off-the-shelf and customized data acquisition, data collection, and industrial automation solutions, is proud to announce its recent ISO / AS9100: 2015 Certification. The Certification, which took an intensive year to achieve, provides additional credibility that L-Tron is highly devoted to its customers through quality management, quality assurance, and continuous improvement to critical processes.The ISO (International Organization of Standardization)(https://www.iso.org/standard/62085.html)sets the certification requirements, which are achieved by meeting a set of international standards on quality management and quality assurance. Through grant assistance and a process of close auditing, L-Tron earned the Certification."We are proud to have achieved ISO 9001: 2015 certification to offer better value, products and solutions, as well as improved satisfaction to our clients and partners," says Partner and COO Gayle DeRose. "This achievement is a testament to our entire team. We would also like thank OCIDA (Ontario County Industrial Development Agency) for the grant assistance which helped to make our IOS 9001: 2015 Certification a reality."For over 40 years, L-Tron (www.L-Tron.com)has focused on clients and their results. The Company, which currently employs 16 people, provides complex technology solutions by working collaboratively with customers to define, develop and deliver personalized solutions for large and small businesses, state and local government agencies.