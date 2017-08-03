News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Physical Therapist Honored for His Compassionate Work
Aliso Viejo Resident Receives Fairhaven Memorial Park's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Garcia, an Aliso Viejo resident, is the July/August recipient of Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award. Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, with locations in Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, created the recognition program in 2012 to pay tribute to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional care in their profession and community, improving the lives and spirits of those they help.
Born and raised in the Philippines, Garcia moved to the United States in 2014, reuniting with his mother after a 10-year separation. As he practiced physical therapy in the Philippines, Garcia easily adjusted to his new position at Laguna Hills Health and Rehabilitation, a facility that caters for the needs of the elderly.
"It's inspiring to see a young professional so passionate about his work and who is such a source of strength for his elderly patients," says Michael Alarcon, Managing Partner at Fairhaven Memorial Services in Mission Viejo. "We believe exceptional caregivers such as Mike deserve to be honored and this award is a small gesture to show our appreciation."
Garcia helps his senior patients regain the physical independence necessary to live a normal, healthy life. In addition, he takes great pleasure in learning from his patients, listening to their stories and learning from the wisdom they've accumulated through the years. Most importantly, faced with challenges, when patients become difficult or discouraged, Garcia always remains patient and encouraging.
"The best part about my job is being rewarded with the genuine appreciation of the people I help," says Garcia. "I feel really honored and humbled to be nominated to receive this award. It's a bit exciting, too, a unique experience!"
Garcia will be honored at Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Awards banquet in November at Fairhaven's Mission Viejo location. The banquet honors a year's worth of achievements within the local community. Additionally, Fairhaven will make a donation on his behalf to his selected charity, Orange County Rescue Mission.
Fairhaven is currently accepting nominations for the 2017 Oliver Halsell Care Awards. For more information and to nominate an outstanding citizen, call 714-633-1442 or email CareAwards@FairhavenMemorial.com.
# # #
About Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award pays tribute to Orange County individuals whose kindness and dedication to serving others is inspirational. These courageous individuals go above and beyond their job descriptions to serve with the utmost care and compassion. Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award winners come from many fields including private care, hospice, social work, counseling, assisted living, medical providers, nursing, therapy, volunteer work and more.
About Fairhaven
Founded in 1911 by Oliver Halsell to provide a peaceful and comforting place for families to honor their loved ones, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary is Orange County's most beautiful full-service mortuary, crematory and cemetery. With the memorial park and mortuary in Central Orange County and an elegantly appointed mortuary in South Orange County, Fairhaven provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Fairhaven is dedicated to celebrating the individual, providing services that are as unique and wide-ranging as the people they celebrate. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Contact
Alvina Olivier
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse