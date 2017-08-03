News By Tag
Heritage Park Irvine Multi-Family Community Yard Sale
Where: Heritage Park, Irvine: Corner of Walnut & Yale. (Directional Garage Sale signs will be posted.)
What's Being Offered:
* Tools
* Furniture
* Electronics
* Clothes
* Kids Toys
* Sports Equipment
* Small Appliances
Lots of families participating - and Bruce Clark will be driving around with free coffee, doughnuts and pastries for those participating in the community garage and yard sale.
Call Bruce Clark at 949-285-1207 with any questions.
About Bruce Clark:
Bruce is a leading real estate agent in Orange County, California and has been the leading Realtor in Heritage Park for more than 12 years. Bruce has also been a U.S. Marine, stockbroker, and CTO for a multi-million dollar internet retailer.
Plus, there will be entry forms to enter the 2017 Coldwell Banker $20,000 Summer Cash Giveaway contest. Contest ends September 1, 2017.
BRE 01503471 | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Contest entry: http://www.coldwellbankergiveaway.com/
Contact
Bruce Clark
***@bruceclarkhomes.com
