Heritage Park Irvine Multi-Family Community Yard Sale

-- Bruce Clark from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is sponsoring his 25th Heritage Park Multi-Family Community Garage and Yard Sale.Where: Heritage Park, Irvine: Corner of Walnut & Yale. (Directional Garage Sale signs will be posted.)What's Being Offered:* Tools* Furniture* Electronics* Clothes* Kids Toys* Sports Equipment* Small AppliancesLots of families participating - and Bruce Clark will be driving around with free coffee, doughnuts and pastries for those participating in the community garage and yard sale.Call Bruce Clark at 949-285-1207 with any questions.About Bruce Clark:Bruce is a leading real estate agent in Orange County, California and has been the leading Realtor in Heritage Park for more than 12 years. Bruce has also been a U.S. Marine, stockbroker, and CTO for a multi-million dollar internet retailer.Plus, there will be entry forms to enter the 2017 Coldwell Banker $20,000 Summer Cash Giveaway contest. Contest ends September 1, 2017.BRE 01503471 | Coldwell Banker Residential BrokerageContest entry: http://www.coldwellbankergiveaway.com/ bruceclark