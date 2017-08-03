 
Heritage Park Irvine Multi-Family Community Yard Sale

 
IRVINE, Calif. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bruce Clark from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is sponsoring his 25th Heritage Park Multi-Family Community Garage and Yard Sale.

Where: Heritage Park, Irvine: Corner of Walnut & Yale. (Directional Garage Sale signs will be posted.)

What's Being Offered:
* Tools
* Furniture
* Electronics
* Clothes
* Kids Toys
* Sports Equipment
* Small Appliances

Lots of families participating - and Bruce Clark will be driving around with free coffee, doughnuts and pastries for those participating in the community garage and yard sale.

Call Bruce Clark at 949-285-1207 with any questions.

About Bruce Clark:
Bruce is a leading real estate agent in Orange County, California and has been the leading Realtor in Heritage Park for more than 12 years. Bruce has also been a U.S. Marine, stockbroker, and CTO for a multi-million dollar internet retailer.

Plus, there will be entry forms to enter the 2017 Coldwell Banker $20,000 Summer Cash Giveaway contest. Contest ends September 1, 2017.

BRE 01503471 | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Contest entry:  http://www.coldwellbankergiveaway.com/bruceclark.

Bruce Clark
***@bruceclarkhomes.com
Source:Clark Group
Email:***@bruceclarkhomes.com Email Verified
Tags:Garageasale Yardsale Deals
Industry:Event
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Events
