Atlanta Marketing Agency Creative Mischief Honored for Creative Excellence in 2017

Contact

Derrick DeCarlo

***@creative- mischief.com Derrick DeCarlo

End

-- Creative Mischief, one of Atlanta's rising agencies, is a digital marketing firm that prides itself on creative design that garners results. One measure of agency results is the attention it receives within the industry for outstanding client work. This year, Creative Mischief received the honor of five awards from the following four prestigious organizations:- Award of Excellence for "Give 5, Change Lives" campaign for United Way of Greater Atlanta- Award of Distinction for "Young Professional Leaders" campaign for United Way of Greater AtlantaThe Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, and interactive. ( https://www.communicatorawards.com/ - Bronze Award for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) "Scrubs Party" campaignThe Summit Creative Award (SCA) recognizes and celebrates the creative achievements of small- and medium-sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 23rd year, the SCA has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor. ( http://summitawards.com/ - Award winner for Marketing Analytics/Data Visualization for "Child Well-Being Interactive Map" for United Way of Greater AtlantaAtlanta Marketer of the Year Awards, presented by AMA Atlanta, rewards companies that have crafted innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns and produced outstanding results. The AMY Awards recognize companies and individuals who've made their mark on the Atlanta marketing scene. (http://www.amyawardsatl.com/index.html)- Honorable Mention for the 24World Scout Jamboree websiteThe Awwwards recognizes the talent and effort of the best web designers, developers and agencies in the world with global awards for design, creativity and innovation on the Internet. (https://www.awwwards.com/sites/24th-world-scout-jamboree)(http://creative-mischief.com/)Creative Mischief is a full-service Atlanta-based marketing agency serving the needs of clients throughout the Southeast and nationwide since 2008. Our vision is to create memorable experiences for both audiences and clients alike with marketing that motivates and inspires – showcasing the best that the South offers through a friendly and direct approach that creates great work for clients and lasting, productive relationships. For more information, contact Derrick DeCarlo at (404) 229-2868 or email derrick@creative-mischief.com.