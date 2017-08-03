News By Tag
Atlanta Marketing Agency Creative Mischief Honored for Creative Excellence in 2017
23rd Annual Communicator Awards (2017)
- Award of Excellence for "Give 5, Change Lives" campaign for United Way of Greater Atlanta
- Award of Distinction for "Young Professional Leaders" campaign for United Way of Greater Atlanta
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, and interactive. (https://www.communicatorawards.com/
23rd Annual Summit Creative Awards
- Bronze Award for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) "Scrubs Party" campaign
The Summit Creative Award (SCA) recognizes and celebrates the creative achievements of small- and medium-sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 23rd year, the SCA has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor. (http://summitawards.com/
2017 AMY Awards
- Award winner for Marketing Analytics/Data Visualization for "Child Well-Being Interactive Map" for United Way of Greater Atlanta
Atlanta Marketer of the Year Awards, presented by AMA Atlanta, rewards companies that have crafted innovative strategies, unforgettable campaigns and produced outstanding results. The AMY Awards recognize companies and individuals who've made their mark on the Atlanta marketing scene. (http://www.amyawardsatl.com/
Awwwards
- Honorable Mention for the 24th World Scout Jamboree website
The Awwwards recognizes the talent and effort of the best web designers, developers and agencies in the world with global awards for design, creativity and innovation on the Internet. (https://www.awwwards.com/
About Creative Mischief
(http://creative-
Creative Mischief is a full-service Atlanta-based marketing agency serving the needs of clients throughout the Southeast and nationwide since 2008. Our vision is to create memorable experiences for both audiences and clients alike with marketing that motivates and inspires – showcasing the best that the South offers through a friendly and direct approach that creates great work for clients and lasting, productive relationships.
Contact
Derrick DeCarlo
***@creative-
