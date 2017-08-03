VPI Introduces Locking CAT6 Keystone Jacks, Inline Couplers, & Surface Mount Boxes

Contact

-- Video Products Inc (VPI) today announced the addition of RJ45 connectors with a locking function to its popular line of CAT6 products. The RJ45 Keystone Jacks, Inline Couplers, and Surface Mount Boxes include a locking feature that provides a secure fastening of the patch cord from accidentally or intentionally being inserted or removed.VPI's Locking CAT6 Keystone Jacks, Inline Couplers, and Surface Mount Boxes support CAT6 cables with 22 to 26 AWG stranded or solid wire and T568A or T568B wiring standards. They are available in shielded and unshielded options that are fully compatible with Gigabit Ethernet.The locking CAT6 Keystone Jacks feature type 110 connections, and are designed to work with patch panels, surface mount boxes, and wall plates. These keystone jacks are durable and ideal for the most intensive data driven applications. The Inline Couplers include female-to-female RJ45 connectors and are used to connect two CAT6 cables together. The Surface Mount Boxes feature type 110 connections and are ideal when there is not an RJ45 wall jack available, a face plate does not fit in the workspace area, or when punching a hole in the wall is not possible.Each unit requires the RJ45 Security Key (sold separately), KEY-RJ45-L, to release and unlock the built-in lock bar. The universal key is compatible with all of VPI's RJ45 accessories that have the built-in locking feature.Available for immediate sale, the Locking RJ45 Keystone Jacks, Inline Couplers, and Surface Mount Boxes cost between $2.95 and $7.50.For more information, visit: