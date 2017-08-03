News By Tag
The Women's Board of Wolfson Children's Hospital Announces 41st Annual Art & Antiques Show
"We are excited for this year's Art & Antiques show to transport us all 'across the pond' with our London Calling theme and planned lectures and events," said Women's Board president Beth Langley. "Our team works diligently to bring the community an enlightening event each year to help aid in further awareness of the services and facilities of Wolfson Children's Hospital."
In addition to an incredible lineup of booth participants The Art & Antiques Show lecturers and special guests will include Designer Maria Crosby Pollard, Design Team Juli Catlin and William Nash, Author and Lifestyle Brand Owner India Hicks, Interior Designer Kathryn M. Ireland and Antique Buyer Toma Clark Haines.
Show hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at www.artandantiquesshow.com, by phone at (904) 202-2886 or by email at womensboardwch@
Daily admission to the show is $15. Tickets to Maria Crosby Pollard, India Hicks and Kathryn M. Ireland lectures are $30, all other lectures are free. Tickets to the Mad Hatter Tea Party Children's Fashion Show are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free to children age 5 and under. Gala tickets start at $250. Corporate sponsorships are available.
For further details and a complete show schedule, visit the Art & Antiques Show website at http://www.womensboardwolfsonchildrenshospital.com.
