August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

The Goodman Real Estate Group Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

 
 
RE/MAX Honors Associates for Outstanding Business Performance
RE/MAX Honors Associates for Outstanding Business Performance
 
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexa and Jonn Goodman of The Goodman Real Estate Group at RE/MAX DFW Associates have been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company. Less than six percent of all active agents in the RE/MAX network have achieved this prestigious award since its inception.

"Each member of The Goodman Real Estate Group, have worked diligently to achieve this high honor in our market," said Mark Wolfe Broker/Owner of RE/MAX DFW Associates."I'm extremely proud that our team continues to raise the bar in real estate."

The Goodman Real Estate Group has been working in the real estate industry for almost 10 years and has extensive experience in superior client interaction. As a top producing team, The Goodman Real Estate Group has also been honored the prestigious RE/MAX Chairman's Club and RE/MAX Hall of Fame. Strong believers in advanced real estate education, The Goodman Real Estate Group hold the Accredited Luxury Home Specialist (ALHS®) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR®)designations.

"It's an honor to receive this amazing award," said The Goodman Real Estate Group. "We believe in working extremely hard for our clients and do everything possible to ensure they are 100% satisfied with our performance."

Alexa and Jonn Goodman both graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. They currently reside in North Texas with their 2 sons.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

The Goodman Real Estate Group can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.999.1511 or via email at jgoodman@goodmanrealestategroup.com. They can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
