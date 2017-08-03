Award Winning Actress Meredith Mcgeachie Brings International Performing Arts Program To Burlignton

Curtain call! Award-winning Actress Meredith McGeachie puts the spotlight on Burlington with the opening of Stagecoach Performing Arts

-- Get ready for your dress rehearsal Burlington! Award-winning actress Meredith McGeachie is launching a new hub of performing arts this September, bringing her professional expertise to inspire the next generation of singers, dancers and actors. Curtains will be pulled back on Saturday September 232017 in the first Burlington ON location of one of the world's largest performance arts programs, with a free and interactive open-house scheduled for Saturday, September 16Offering quality performing arts training to children aged 4-16, their aim is to nurture, build confidence and develop young potentials; but most importantly to stretch their imaginations and have fun! Stagecoach offers students experience in all three areas of theatrical arts, each class providing exposure and high-quality instruction in the specialized disciplines of singing, acting and dancing. All classes are taught by experienced professionals and culminate in a grand showcase or production at the end of each term.Helmed by McGeachie, an award-winning Hollywood actress who has worked extensively on stage, in film and television throughout Canada and the US, she is adding a Burlington location to her already successful Stagecoach program in Milton. McGeachie opted to get involved in the British-born program, after seeing her own daughter thrive in it. A diverse actress herself, she decided to open her first Stagecoach franchise in Milton, in order to be closer to and spend more time with her young daughter.McGeachie's own star rose to fame quickly following a highly successful season at the esteemed Shaw Festival, from where she moved to L.A. to play featured and leading roles in films—most recently in, directed by Gus Van Sant. She has also had regular and recurring roles on several hit television shows includingandIt was while living and working in Los Angeles that Meredith discovered her love of teaching and coaching actors. She has taught at the renowned Lesly Kahn Studio and is also a master teacher at Anthony Meindl Actor Workshops.Meredith says of the launch, "I'm so excited to expand this incredible program to Burlington and strongly believe that an education in the arts is essential to understanding the world we live in. It engages children and provides them with the tools to express themselves through the magic of song, dance, and story." She maintains that, "It gives children a voice, and builds confidence that will not only make them great leaders, but also valuable team players, all while having the time of their lives."Stagecoach Performing Arts Burlington, Canadais part of a network of more than 600 part-time Performing Arts Schools Worldwide. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year olds every Saturday. For more information about Stagecoach Milton, please visit their website at:Http://www.stagecoachschools.caRania Walker, Front Door PRRania@FrontDoorPR416.258.8953Stagecoach Performing Arts was founded in 1988 and it was one of the first part-time children's performing arts schools in the country. With over 300 Principals and 2,500 teachers worldwide we aim to inspire our students every week. Stagecoach operates over 600 schools and has a presence in 8 countries worldwide including Canada, Germany, Malta, Spain, Gibraltar, Australia and South Africa. We continue to grow as the UK's largest network of part-time performing arts schools for children. We believe that we make a difference to our student's lives by teaching Creative Courage For Life. Notable alumni are Emma Watson, Jamie Bell, Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Fletcher, Dani Harmer, Josh Cuthbert, Danny Mac and Charlotte Jaconelli.Meredith McGeachie is an award-winning actress who has worked extensively on Stage, and in Film and Television throughout Canada and the US. After a successful season at the highly esteemed Shaw Festival, Meredith went on to play featured and leading roles in films, most recently When We Rise, directed by Gus Van Sant. She has also had regular and recurring roles on several hit television shows includingandWhile living and working in Los Angeles, Meredith discovered her love of teaching and coaching actors. She has taught at the renowned Lesly Kahn Studio and is also a master teacher at Anthony Meindl Actor Workshops.Now a proud mother, and the Principal and owner of Stagecoach Milton and Burlington, Meredith is excited to offer this incredible program to Halton Region and strongly believes that an education in the arts is essential to understanding the world we live in; engaging children and providing them with the tools to express themselves through the magic of song, dance, and story.