August 2017





"The Survivor" Wins "Best Sci-Fi" At The Top Shorts Online Film Festival

The soon-to-be-released sci-fi indie short continues to captivate audiences
 
NEW YORK - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Saga Flight Entertainment is thrilled to announce that "The Survivor: A Tale From The Nearscape" has been awarded "Best Sci-Fi" at the Top Shorts Online Film Festival for the month of July. It previously was recognized by festival jurors as an official selection before being named a finalist.

The film serves as a harrowing warning of what the future may hold, exploring a plethora of themes, including fracking, child abuse, climate change, mass surveillance, corrupt law enforcement and economic inequality. It stars Nick Kordysh, Sam Kozé, Alida LaCosse, Anna Brennan, Valerie Lighthart, Matthew Nichols, Zach McLain, Rodney Dukes, Martin Doordan and Tawnie Thompson.

As a winner, "The Survivor" also qualifies for the Top Shorts Annual Film Festival in May 2018.

This award comes on the heels of the film's selection as a finalist in the upcoming Festigious International Film Festival, which will announce its winners on August 12th.

"The Survivor" is scheduled for release on August 16th and will premiere on www.SurvivorTheFilm.com.

About Top Shorts

Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, showcasing outstanding short films from around the world to an audience of film fans and filmmakers.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Saga Flight strives to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way; aiming to create "stories with purpose."

Steinbronn + Co
