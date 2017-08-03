News By Tag
Time to Book Fall Newborn Photography in Dallas
At Miette Photography, we understand pregnancy and raising a newborn are some of the most rewarding and exciting journeys a family will experience. These milestones should be documented and enjoyed for years to come. Photographer Jayme Okerblom offers more than 25 years of experience creating the kind of images that will become cherished family heirlooms.
Jayme is more than just a talented photographer. She trained with a NICU nurse to learn how to handle newborns and safety is always her first priority. She's also a mother of two and has a knack for coaxing precious smiles from babies of all ages.
Unfortunately, many expecting mothers or mothers of newborns do not schedule far enough in advance, and miss out on scheduling a photography session during peak season. While Jayme works to give all clients a date in the fall, it can be hard to fit everyone in, so securing a spot in advance is highly advised.
Additionally, Jayme offers in-home or on-location sessions for families with a desire to have a photo shoot in a particular place. These newborn and family photos are the perfect gift to give during the holiday season.
Call or text today to book your Dallas newborn photography session this fall: 214-864-5787 or visit https://www.miettephotography.com/
About Jayme Okerblom and Miette Photography:
Miette, a French term of endearment that means "little crumb," is not only the name of my daughter but it also aptly describes the nature of my approach — I mind all the tiny details. I am fully involved in every aspect of Miette Photography, all to ensure that I design and capture the vision you have in mind.
My name is Jayme Okerblom and I believe that my experience in fine art and design is what sets me apart from other photographers. Using my background as a painter and graphic designer, I instinctively balance the elements of color, texture, light, and negative space in each photo creating not just memorable photos, but true works of art.
Unlike many local newcomers to photography, I have been in the business for over 25 years. I have experience, talent, and a distinctive style that sets me apart from the crowd. Experience is particularly important when it comes to newborn photography. Being a mother of two myself, I remember those early days as a new mom and know that safety is the number one priority. I have been handling newborn babies on an almost daily basis for 15 years. I know how to pose and photograph them safely. I never do stunt photos or pose them in ways that could cause harm. Early in my career, I worked closely with an NICU nurse in order to learn the safest ways to handle infants and still use those methods today.
Talent is also important. Anyone can buy a camera, create a website, and call themselves a photographer, but it truly takes artistry and vision to be a great photographer. Artistry comes from innate creativity and knowing how to apply it. Vision comes from a background of applied experience and a knowledge base of what has come before. When combined with skill and experience, you get talent.
What most clients are immediately drawn to, however, is my photographic style. I construct clean, simple images with a modern edge that will never look trendy or dated. They will stand the test of time because they are classic and timeless, true works of art.
I am one of the busiest and most sought after portrait photographers in the state and I absolutely love my job.
Nominated as Best Family Photographer in Dallas by D Magazine.
Contact
Leah Shafer, Media Relations
***@gmail.com
