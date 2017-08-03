A Growing ASC Consultancy, MedHQ Adds Human Resources Director

Caitlin Scarpelli Joins to Expand HR Services to Clients at MedHQ

-- Caitlin Scarpelli recently joined MedHQ as Director of Human Resources, bringing a progressive track record in the human resources (HR) arena and consulting industry to the growing team of MedHQ (http://medhq.net/)consultants."We are pleased to add Caitlin to our team and look forward to the significant contributions she'll make, enhancing our ability to serve our ambulatory surgery center clients with excellence,"said MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs (http://medhq.net/team-members/tom-jacobs/).A leading provider of human resources, accounting, and back-ofﬁce administrative services focused specifically on the ASC market, MedHQ helps centers improve revenue, lower costs, and take time-consuming tasks off the plates of administrators, allowing them to focus on the high-value priorities of running and managing surgery centers.In her new role, Scarpelli will manage the administration of human resources policies, procedures, and programs for MedHQ client organizations. She will work with client leadership teams to leverage best practices and develop HR processes and strategies customized to fit their unique cultures.Prior to joining MedHQ, Scarpelli was an HR Senior Specialist at Protiviti, a global consulting firm. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Science, with a double major in Human Resources and Economics from Elmhurst College. In her free time, Caitlin enjoys working out, spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and she is also an avid music lover.MedHQ is the only HR, Finance and Accounting business services company that specializes in the ASC market. MedHQ was launched in 2003 to help centers improve revenue, lower costs, and take time-consuming tasks off the plates of administrators, allowing them to focus on the high-value priorities of running and managing surgery centers.